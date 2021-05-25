With June 20 marking the first official day of summer, ideas on how to spend your days off can be difficult to think of.

For many, summer means hotter weather, longer days, no curfew and lots of time to relax. Though relaxing after a long semester has its perks, repeating days of the same activity can become tiresome.

Luckily, here are 12 easy and affordable summer activities you can do to stay occupied.

Spend a day at the beach

It wouldn’t be summer without the beach. Pack your cooler, towel and sunscreen to enjoy a day trip at your local beach with your friends.

My beach day routine consists of making a Spotify playlist for the car ride, lathering on sunscreen to lay out in the sun and swimming in the ocean until my hands prune.

Have a picnic

All you need is a blanket, food and a destination. Picnics are an easy way to spend your afternoon or evening enjoying the outdoors and a delicious homemade meal or snacks.

I suggest finding a mostly shaded area or picnic table to avoid burning up while eating your food. My favorite spot is usually under a big tree.

See a movie at a drive-in movie theater

Although Netflix and other streaming services rarely run out of new shows and movies to binge watch, getting outside of the house and watching movies on a big screen in your car’s trunk can be something different.

Bring your blankets, pillows, snacks and lots of caffeine to help get you through the marathon of movies.

Before I go to drive-in theaters, I must have an iced coffee, a lawn chair and a Wawa hoagie.

Go to the park

Whether you are looking to go for a walk or jog, see nature, go fishing or canoeing, or take cute pictures for social media, the park is the right place for it all.

My favorite way to stay active at the park is to walk my dogs and take cute pictures of them running around.

Host a backyard campout

Though it isn’t quite considered “camping,” setting up a tent in your backyard and inviting your friends to sleep on your lawn, roast marshmallows and tell funny stories can be a great way to spend a summer night.

Growing up, I used to set up a tent in my neighbor’s lawn, sit around the campfire and set off fireworks in the cul-de-sac. To this day, it is still one of my favorite childhood memories.

Tie-dye T-shirts

Are you bored and looking for a fun and creative way to add to your summer wardrobe? How about tie-dyeing some T-shirts. It’s a fun and easy way to customize your clothing.

Some materials needed are a tarp, cotton clothing, rubber bands, water, fabric tie dye colors and plastic gloves.

If customizing the colors isn’t enough creativity for you, you can also choose the design of your shirt. Some popular designs include spiral, crumple and bull’s-eye.

Play mini golf

You don’t need to be at the beach to play mini golf. Plenty of places to play may be located right in your hometown. Open Google Maps and check it out.

I always enjoy a little competition between my friends, especially when the loser has to buy ice cream for everyone. Unless I lose — then, I dislike it.

Watching the sunrise or sunset

Are you in need of some beautiful pictures for your camera roll? Try waking up to catch the sunrise or making time to see the sunset.

The thought of waking up at the crack of dawn never really appealed to me, but after seeing the red and orange clouds in the morning, I slowly convinced myself it wasn’t so bad.

Enjoy a movie marathon

Despite summer being warm and sunny, there are still some rainy, cold days. No need to fret — you can still curl up on the couch with your favorite blanket and a bowl of popcorn to watch your favorite movie series.

My personal favorites are the “Twilight” saga and “Harry Potter” series. They are a great way to disconnect from the real world and get thrown into one of vampires and wizards.

Start a water gun or balloon fight

Anyone in the mood for a little friendly competition? Fill up your water guns or balloons and get ready to be soaked. It’s a perfect activity for a hot summer day in your backyard.

Pick strawberries

With strawberries in season during June, there is no better way to buy strawberries than hand-picking them on a farm.

The strawberry fields are another great spot to take some cute pictures, and there is no feeling quite like getting to wash off the strawberries when you come home to eat them as an afternoon snack.

Attend a baseball game

Support your favorite MLB team by cheering it on in the stands. Get ready to crack some peanuts, spit out sunflower seeds and eat way too many hot dogs.

I always associate baseball with summer. I love the look of stands packed with the colors of my home team, having to constantly try to speak over the noise of the jumbotrons and even dealing with my sticky hands from cotton candy.