After 100 gecs released the aptly named record “1000 gecs” — an embarrassingly life-changing album for me — in 2019, the duo’s direction forward was unclear.

Although earlier work served as founding pieces in the hyperpop genre, the group’s recent mini-EP “Snake Eyes” and other single releases teased a directional shift in its music.

But the duo’s new album, “10,000 gecs,” makes the vision obvious with an extremely cohesive, experimental and undeniably listenable record that reaffirms Dylan Brady and Laura Les’ status as hyperpop legends.

It dips its toes into punk and punk-pop, blending the genres in an innovative way in tracks like “Hollywood Baby” and “Billy Knows Jamie.”

Still, it maintains what initially brought them success, creating an enjoyable fever dream of 2010s teenagerhood full of drinking Mountain Dew and staying up until 5 a.m. playing Call of Duty.

The first track, “Dumbest Girl Alive,” starts off 100 gecs’ recent punk-influenced sound, including strong lyrics and driving bass, without forfeiting the group’s regular variety of unexpected sounds — such as the THX movie intro.

However, “757” is probably my favorite track on this surprisingly listenable album.

Of all the tracks on “10,000 gecs,” it’s the most closely related to its predecessor “1000 gecs,” with lyrical connections to “money machine” and a sound that’s slightly reminiscent of “745 sticky” and “hand crushed by a mallet.”

“Hollywood Baby” is the most recently released single from the album, and it’s a powerful song with determinedly loud drums that make it more punk than it is hyperpop — other than Brady and Les’ iconic modulated voices, of course.

Following is “Frog On The Floor,” a silly track that reminds you why 100 gecs is worth listening to.

The duo never takes itself too seriously, and there’s no ego involved in the process of creating music. It’s just about being playful with noise and seeing what comes out of it.

And, for all of the absurdity of the first two minutes, Les’ feature on the ending is genuinely beautiful and quite touching.

I think what makes 100 gecs so lovable is the artists’ ability to intrigue you with pure experimental fun and then draw you back in with vulnerable lyrics and a euphoric sound — such as the end of “gecgecgec” from the previous album.

The title of the next track, “Doritos & Fritos,” could’ve also worked as the alternate title for this entire album, which seems to be fueled by Monster Energy and video games.

This song’s unserious lyrics and bizarre instrumental noises make the coherent and compelling pre-chorus catch you off guard, and you’ll be left to wonder how the two artists managed to make both parts work together so well.

“Billy Knows Jamie” is clearly the most punk on the album, almost straying from the hyperpop genre entirely. The track features a screamo solo from Les, surpassing the intensity of that on “800db cloud” from the past album.

“One Million Dollars,” on a different note, includes various pitches of the default TikTok text-to-speech voice repeating the title in lieu of lyrics.

The song harkens back to the totally nonsensical assortment of noises reminiscent of “I Need Help Immediately,” a type of track that’s become a staple on any 100 gecs album.

“The Most Wanted Person In The United States” has really grown on me the more I listen to it. The verses have an energy of overconfident adolescent delusion and nefarious daydreaming, and the sound weirdly reminds me of “Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

“I Got My Tooth Removed” vacillates between outrageous and triumphantly mischievous trumpets and a legitimately moving ballad seeing Brady and Les mourning the loss of a tooth.

It’s incredibly charismatic, showcasing 100 gecs’ genius in creating joke music that ends up having a human element. Its remarkable emotional depth is only detectable on the fifth or so listen — once you get past some of the more jarring sounds.

“Mememe” was the first single from the album, but it also functions excellently as a closing track, creating the most successful blend of the two genres that dominate this record.

This song, just like the rest of the album, is undeniably mixed well, featuring lyrics that are sometimes nonsense but often deeper than you initially think.

What makes this album (and 100 gecs in general) work is the thread of fun laced throughout.

The motivation behind the creative process of the artists starts and ends with making music for the pure enjoyment of it instead of some more deeply intellectual reason. (Yet somehow, Brady and Les manage to still create art along the way.)

So, if you can suspend the need to listen to cool indie artists for the 26-minute and 53-second run time of the album, you could really enjoy the experimental adventure that is “10,000 gecs.”

