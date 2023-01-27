Believe it or not, February is already just around the corner, and if you’re a serial playlist maker like me, you’ll be gathering new songs to create a new monthly playlist — a personalized soundtrack for the next 28 days of your life.

These 10 songs will keep your playlist interesting despite how bleak the February weather might feel.

Although they’re all somewhat soft and warm, these tracks are still upbeat enough to get you through the biting cold to where warmer temperatures await.

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” by Weyes Blood

The opening track to Weyes Blood’s most recent album “And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow” also happens to be an excellent opening track to your February playlist.

The reminiscent drums and piano paired with soulful vocals and glistening harp production create a Joni Mitchell-esque track that makes the outside weather feel a bit more bearable.

“Big Time” by Angel Olsen

This song feels like the sensation of sun touching your bare skin on a spring morning — which is absolutely necessary for making it through a February in Happy Valley.

Olsen’s strong, folksy voice will transport you to another warmer time and place, where the dead grass isn’t covered in dirty piles of snow and your breath doesn’t fog in front of you on the way to class.

“Ya Hey” by Vampire Weekend

Out of every Vampire Weekend song, this one screams “winter” like no other.

Vampire Weekend’s quintessential combination of experimental percussion and classical-inspired background music keeps you warm, insulating you from the freezing temperatures with the assurance that you are definitely indie enough.

I’ve always felt that Vampire Weekend’s third album “Modern Vampires of the City” is the most wintry of the band’s discography, so at least one song always ends up on my February playlist.

“When We Are Together” by The 1975

Although listening too closely to the lyrics might have you in shambles, “When We Are Together” from The 1975’s most recent album is an excellent song for February.

The simple guitar and drums are mixed in a way that creates the sense of blustery, biting wind blowing on your exposed nose as you wait outside in the cold.

“ICU” by Coco Jones

“ICU” sounds like February through and through, and it adds just the right touch of sadness to any playlist.

Jones’ vulnerable and soulful lyrics provide company to comfort you night or day, warming the cold weather and softening the cold feelings within you.

I recently found Jones’ album “What I Didn’t Tell You” while scrolling through Spotify on a whim one day, and every song has found its way into one of my playlists.

“AMERICAN GURL” by Kilo Kish

The sound of this song is undeniably cool, which makes it an excellent confidence booster while walking around campus and trying to avoid freezing your fingers off.

The production on the verses is purposefully harsh, but the chorus explodes into a hypnotizing melody.

“ivy” by Taylor Swift

“Ivy” is a great accompaniment for experiencing the beauty of the season — from the comfort of your apartment or dorm — and it’s a must for any February playlist.

Listening to the song is like sitting near a warm fire as Swift sings you a tale of heartbreak and infidelity.

“OMG” by NewJeans

K-pop group NewJeans’ “OMG” is like auditory glitter to accompany the feeling of snow falling around you and the anticipation of Penn State canceling classes.

Its upbeat sound is the perfect way to start your February mornings — whether that’s getting ready for class or getting ready to make the most of your snow day.

“Buddy’s Rendezvous” by Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty

“Buddy’s Rendezvous” is a slower jazz ballad that features Lana Del Rey’s siren voice cascading over slow but comforting background music.

The melody is addictive, and the words evoke the feeling of numbly reminiscing over something you miss.

And, even if that something is summertime weather, this song will still help you romanticize your February.

“20GB” by My Little Airport

When the only thing to look at is a dull gray February sky, there’s simply nothing better to put on than Hong Kong-based My Little Airport’s “20GB.”

The song is mysterious, making your wintry walks home at the end of the day feel secretive and undercover, adding interest to the bleak landscape around you.

Listen to the playlist here.