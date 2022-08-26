A new school year at Penn State calls for a new, refreshing and motivating playlist.

For those of us still holding onto summer vibes, I’ve compiled a list of summer and fall hits as well as classics for students to listen to while walking to class.

“august” by Taylor Swift

As summer converges into fall this August, I can only suggest Taylor Swift’s “august.” It’s a little bit of a tug on the heart, but it’s sure to put everyone in a cool mood as the weather also gets cool.

And, while we’re on the topic of songs named after the months of the year, dare I suggest “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire?

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

“California Dreamin’” is a classic fall song that students can indulge in. With lines like “All the leaves are brown / and the sky is gray,” how could this song not be on your playlist this autumn?

This track has a nice, calm flow — the kind of energy I would attribute to fall.

“Bad Habit” and “Dark Red” by Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy presents songs that are a little more upbeat and on trend — specifically, “Bad Habit” and “Dark Red.”

Not only were these songs trending this summer, but they still suit the fall back-to-school vibe and honestly, they’re just really good songs.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

In tune with what was trending during the summer, we have “As It Was” by Harry Styles, who is currently on tour in bright, fashionable outfits and rallying up fans to listen to this song.

My favorite part about this song is the first few seconds when Styles’ goddaughter says, “Come on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.”

This track is not only inviting but also wholesome and sweet — just the kind of energy students should vibe with here at Penn State.

“Normal Girl” by SZA

We have to give SZA a chance to shine by adding “Normal Girl” to the list.

Even though this song came out in 2017 in the album “Ctrl,” this song seems to be trending every single year, especially in the summer. I suppose you could call it this generation’s classic.

“Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson

Up next, I have a few cool-tone songs that you may have never heard before. First is “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson.

I listen to this song every Sunday when I’m resetting for the upcoming week. It’s perfect for students to listen to during their Sunday routine of cleaning up, doing laundry and finishing up the last few bits of homework they have left — and if you’re feeling up to the challenge, make some banana pancakes for brunch.

“Young” by Vacations

Another deep cut on this playlist is “Young” by Vacations.

Just like “Banana Pancakes,” I’ve had this song on my playlist since ninth grade, which goes to show that you can’t go wrong with this one. I love to start off doing any kind of studying or homework with this song.

It’s relaxing, has a nice guitar beat and is overall a motivating way to keep working.

“Homecoming” by Kanye West

Next up is “Homecoming” by Kanye West — an upbeat and summery song I was recently reintroduced to over the summer.

I was instantly transported back to middle school, when I first started listening to rap. Ironically, it’s students’ homecoming to Penn State.

“Rumor” by Lee Brice

This playlist finishes up with “Rumor,” which reminds me of summer in the best way possible. I find that most country songs are perfect for the summer.

This addition may make you feel nostalgic about this past summer and drive you to make more memories at school this year.

Listen to the playlist here.

