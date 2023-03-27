The Community Oversight Board was created in 2021 by the State College Borough Council to oversee and facilitate community concerns with the State College Police Department.
The COB meets monthly to field civilian complaints, provide data analysis and review SCPD incidents and internal affairs.
COB Vice Chair Barrett Marshall explained several goals of the board, including “making the community more comfortable” and creating “a more robust conversation between the community and the police force.”
