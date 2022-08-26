Comedian Tom Segura performed at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night as part of his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour.

Segura is primarily known for his stand-up routines, as well as co-hosting two podcasts titled “Your Mom’s House” and “2 Bears, 1 Cave.”

Over the past few years, Segura’s fame has skyrocketed, and he has since performed all around the nation for sold-out crowds.

The set touched on a very wide variety of topics including fatherhood, drug use and sexually charged topics.

Segura told the story of how fellow comedian Joey Diaz tricked him into taking marijuana edibles he thought only contained 10 milligrams of THC.

“Thirty minutes into the show, I had a buzz," Segura said. "By the end of the show, I was out of my... mind.”

He then explained that the edibles actually had 200 milligrams in them.

Many of Segura’s jokes made light of serious topics, such as his father dying. Other topics covered in his set included his wife falling down the stairs and breaking her leg and the time he got seriously injured during a slam dunk contest.

“The doctor took one look at my X-rays and said, ‘Car crash?’” Segura said. “And I got to sit there and say ‘slam f---ing dunk contest.’”

First-time Tom Segura show attendee Zach Wilkins said he “very much” enjoyed the show.

Luke Schwab (junior - business administration) agreed, and he said the show “was hysterical.”

