The Bryce Jordan Center announced via Twitter on Monday two-time Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney will perform Sept. 25.

The performance is a part of Mulaney's "From Scratch" tour. Ticket sales for the event open at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are also set to play the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 24. for a home football weekend.

