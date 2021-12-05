From the beginning of Penn State Centre Stage’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the audience is immersed into a whimsical, adventurous story of love and mischief.

Saturday afternoon, the Pavilion Theatre offered an arena view of the performance, with audience members on three sides of the stage.

The comedy by William Shakespeare was directed by Sam Osheroff, an assistant theatre performance professor at Penn State.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows the stories of many characters, namely four — Helena, Demetrius, Hermia and Lysander.

Throughout the play, love and magic deceive these characters into falling for one another, despite already being in love with different people.

Emma Parks, who played Hermia, said the magical element of the show is something no one should miss.

“It’s an exciting, fun show to lift your spirits,” Parks (sophomore-acting) said.

Parks additionally said performing on stage in front of a live audience is “the most incredible experience” because the actors can feed off of their energy.

“I think theatre is one of the most important things in the world,” Parks said. “It can reach people in such unique ways.”

Audience member Sam Birkenthal said she enjoyed the show.

“I really liked the costumes,” Birkenthal (sophomore-architecture) said. “They were interesting, especially because they were only black and white.”

Zandra Siple is the head student costume designer for the performance who was in charge of the monochromatic looks.

Ryaan Farhadi, who played Demetrius, said returning to in-person performances was a “huge adjustment.”

“This was a great show to be returning with,” Farhadi (junior-musical theatre) said. “I am so happy to be here.”

Farhadi said Centre Stage’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a “new, exciting and pseudo-modern” version of Shakespeare’s play.

“[The show] is definitely Shakespeare turned on its head,” Fahardi said. “...It is so much fun for audiences to be immersed in a production like this."

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will run until Dec. 9 at the Pavilion Theatre.

