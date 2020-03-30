Graduation Send-Off May 2020

The ultimate graduation surprise to your May graduate!

March 2020

Dear Parents and Families of Penn State Seniors,

Congratulations! Your Penn Stater is about to graduate after four years in Happy Valley. It’s a time of recognition, celebration and pride. The Daily Collegian offers you a great opportunity to acknowledge your graduate’s achievement.

The Daily Collegian, Penn State’s 134-year-old award-winning student-run newspaper, publishes a full-color special section of the paper dedicated to messages, congratulations and wishes from family and friends. The Graduation Send-Off section will be published Monday, May 4. In addition, all Graduation Send-Off pages will be posted on our website the day they run.

To feature your favorite Penn State senior, send us a baby picture or a photo of your choice along with your personal greeting (see samples from last year's section below).

This is a great chance to celebrate your senior’s accomplishments.

Message sizes and costs are:

Note: Price includes color and a copy of the paper mailed to your home.

We also provide a convenient electronic submission via the Daily Collegian website. Just click one of the order form links above.

Note that we will contact you later for payment. Do not include any credit card information on the order form at this time.

It is important to act quickly. There are more than 8,000 seniors graduating in May and space is limited. In order to lock in your graduate’s spot, send information by Thursday, April 16. Once we have your photo, message and payment, we’ll do the rest.

It’s fast and easy to place your greeting. Just fill out your message of 30 words or less on the enclosed form, and mail it along with your graduate’s picture (please mark the photo clearly on the back with your senior’s name). Submissions must be received by Thursday, April 16. Photos will be returned along with your copy of the Monday, May 4 issue of The Daily Collegian. You may also purchase additional copies of the Collegian. Please call 814-865-2531 with any questions, including payment and email options.

Congratulations to you and best wishes from all of us at The Daily Collegian!