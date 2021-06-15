As a member of Collegian’s professional staff, the news adviser is responsible for training and development of Collegian’s student news staff with a focus on multi-media, digital and social media skill sets.
The news adviser:
- Recruits staff and runs the Candidate School, a semester-long training program for prospective reporters and future editors.
- Trains copy editors, beat editors, multi-media, digital and social media editors.
- Critiques content and all platform presentations.
- Advises on editorial strategies to grow audience.
- Advises current staff members.
- Organizes and enters state and national contests.
- Promotes internship and employment opportunities.
Employment terms
This is a 10-month part-time position, July-April, at 20 hours per week.
Benefits package includes health insurance and paid holidays. Salary range is $30,000-$40,000 based on qualifications.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in journalism or demonstrated experience in news media.
At least five years’ experience in reporting, editing or journalism instruction with demonstrated proficiency in digital story telling, social media engagement and growing digital audience.
Application information
Applications must include a letter outlining your qualifications, explaining your interest in the position and your resume.
Email application to Wayne Lowman, General Manager, gmpsudc@gmail.com
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021.