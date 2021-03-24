The Daily Collegian is in need of two Penn State students to fill vacancies on its Board of Directors.
Students who are passionate about student journalism and making an impact on campus are encouraged to apply. Board members attend meetings that occur roughly every month during the academic year.
A position on the Collegian’s Board of Directors allows students to establish long-term strategy, select top Collegian management, and ensure the Collegian remains financially and editorially independent from the university.
Student board terms last two years. Board members are not paid.
The Collegian’s Board of Directors consists of four full-time Penn State students, two Penn State faculty members, three directors at-large, the editor-in-chief, business manager and general manager.
Those interested should send a letter of application and resume to Collegian general manager Wayne Lowman at gmpsudc@gmail.com.
Those with questions about the position can email Lowman or call the Collegian’s business division at 814-865-2531.