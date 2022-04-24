The Daily Collegian is in need of one Penn State student to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors.
The position is intended for any student who is passionate about journalism — though being a journalist is not required. An interest in making an impact on the Penn State community is important as well.
Members of the board will establish long-term strategy, select top management, and ensure financial independence and editorial freedom.
Board members attend meetings that occur about every month of the academic year. Student board terms last two years, and board members are not paid.
The Collegian's Board of Directors includes four Penn State students, two Penn State faculty members, three directors at-large, the editor-in-chief, business manager and general manager.
Those interested should send a letter of application and resume to Collegian general manager Wayne Lowman at gmpsudc@gmail.com.
Additional questions about the position can be directed to Lowman's email or 814-865-7166.