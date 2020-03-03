Collegian Inc. and Officers of the Board

Collegian Inc.
Collegian Inc. is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation and a 501(c)(3) organization, which is legally and financially responsible for The Daily Collegian, The Weekly Collegian and The Daily Collegian Online.
Collegian Inc. is responsible for:
- Overseeing the operation of The Daily Collegian and related publications. However, as a matter of policy, the Board does not become involved in day-to-day operations.
- Selecting the top management of Collegian Inc. and monitoring the performance of the Management Team.
- Setting broad policy and long-range goals.
- Ensuring the financial independence and editorial freedom of The Daily Collegian and related publications.
The dual mission of Collegian Inc. is to publish quality media products for the Penn State community and to provide a rewarding educational experience for the student staff members.
There are 12 members including one non-voting member.
Of the voting members, six are students and five are non-students.
Board members are composed of: 3 managing directors, 9 outside directors (2-year terms), 4 Penn State students (one may be a graduate student), 2 Penn State faculty members and 3 at-large members, generally selected for their expertise in business or journalism or a related field.
- John Dillon, President
- Brad Groznik, Vice President
- Ty Strohl, Treasurer
- Wayne Lowman, Secretary (email)
- Elena Rose, Collegian Editor in Chief
- Colsen Ackroyd, Collegian Business Manager
- Maggie Anderson
- Maia Hill
- Jacob Klipstein
- Haniel Tracey
- Bill Zimmerman
This page was last updated: 3/3/2020.