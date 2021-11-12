You are the owner of this article.
Chickie's & Pete's to open inside of Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

Chickie's & Pete's — an American bar and restaurant headquartered in Philadelphia, PA — will open in the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a BJC spokesperson.

The opening date has not been announced yet, but more information about the opening will come "soon," according to Kate Bean, director of marketing and public relations at the BJC.

Chickie's & Pete's menu features chicken wings, burgers, seafood and the trademarked Crabfries.

