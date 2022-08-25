Welcome back, Penn State. Whether it’s your first semester or your last, I hope your transition has been welcoming.

I remember coming here for the first time and not knowing where to buy my textbooks or buy any of my school supplies because there are so many places to choose from around here.

So, I’m here to give you all of the best back-to-school deals to help you save some money and get familiar with all of the essentials for your college experience.

Student Book Store

No, not the bookstore located in the HUB-Robeson Center. It may be tempting to go there because it’s on campus, but you will have to wait in line for at least an hour just to buy or rent your textbooks.

At least that’s what I went through, and I even preordered my books so they would be ready when I got there.

However, I still had to wait in line for over an hour. It was torture.

The Student Book Store, located on 330 E. College Ave., has a large selection of used textbooks that you can rent for all of your classes. Seriously, don’t buy a new textbook — always buy used.

You can save up to 80% percent of your money just by renting used textbooks for your classes.

Target

Do you include Target as a spot on your weekly shopping trip? I do, and I honestly disgust myself with how much time I spend there.

Target is offering a student discount of 20%, and all you need is the Target Circle app and to verify your student status.

You should snag this deal now before it ends on Sept. 3. Whether you’re in a dorm or an apartment, I recommend getting your bed and kitchen items from here because they’re cheap.

I got some of my kitchen utensils for 50 cents each, and they’re good quality. The “Room Essentials” line is honestly convenient for all of your needs.

The whole point of this is to use the student discount to save yourself some money.

Penn State University Bookstore

Do you need a new Macbook, iPad or AirPods? While there are no discounts offered by the technology store itself, Apple is offering its education discount again.

You can save on a new Macbook or iPad with your student ID and get an education discount with a promotional product of a $150 Apple gift card.

This deal ends on Sept. 26, so if you need to upgrade any of your devices, do it now.

The technology center also offers big discounts on older models of Macbooks and iPads. Last year, I got a brand new iPad Mini for $120. It was the fifth generation, but it was new, and I still use it every day.

Lion & Cub

Are you looking for some back-to-school apparel or football attire?

Right now, Lion & Cub is offering a lot of online deals, so definitely order and have it shipped to you for convenience.

You can get 20% off orders $65 or more with code SAVE20 or save 15% off orders under $65.

I like shopping here for my football attire because they have some hidden gems on the side of the store.

I’m sure there are some more out there, so if you’re bored during sylly week, walk downtown to see what deals you can find. Save yourself the money, and get the discounts while you can.

