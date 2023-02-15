My favorite part of discovering new music is finding insanely talented, underrated artists to take over my playlists, especially when it helps celebrate the genius of Black artists making waves in their respective genres.

Although these artists are early on in their careers, their current work is already extremely promising. I believe their music will blow up as more people discover their exquisite talent.

Plus, you have the added bonus of being able to brag that you listened to them before they were popular once they do get more mainstream.

As a threshold for “underrated,” all of these artists have under 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify — though they deserve 10 times that number.

So, if you’re looking to expand your playlists to include the genius work of some inventive up-and-coming Black artists, the five below are a great place to start.

Nija

Singer-songwriter and record producer Nija has helped write songs for big names like The Carters, SZA, Cardi B and Drake — and you can tell by the quality of her 2022 album “Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You.”

It’s an excellent R&B collection of lyrical genius, chock-full of hits-to-be as long as Nija continues to release her own music. (Please, Nija, continue to release your own music.)

The second track on the album, “In My Feelings,” is one of my favorite discoveries of the past few months. The melody is extremely catchy, and the lyrics make you feel like you can conquer the world.

I could personally deal without hits from Drake for a while if it meant Nija focused her talent and time on releasing more of her own music in the coming years.

Sudan Archives

Brittney Denise Parks, otherwise known as Sudan Archives, is a visionary singer-songwriter who’s created some of the most innovative electro-R&B music of the past few years.

She’s also an excellent violinist, and one of my favorite elements of her music is listening for the glimpses of strings throughout the songs.

Parks is in a league of her own when it comes to her 2019 release “Athena” and the more recent “Natural Brown Prom Queen,” both of which are artful auditory oases of Black excellence.

Some of my favorite tracks from the new album are “Home Maker,” “NBPQ (Topless)” and “ChevyS10.” They make the perfect company for any emotion and any time of day when you need to feel elevated and confident.

That Kid

If you’re looking for an up-and-coming artist who’s making waves in the hyperpop genre, look no further than Denver-based artist That Kid.

His music strikes all of the right notes that make hyperpop so much fun to listen to, and his 2022 mixtape “Superstar” is absolute brilliance.

“Boyfriend” is one of his first and most iconic songs, and it deserves exponentially more recognition than it currently has.

My personal favorites, however, are “4EVER” featuring Bébe Yana, and his exceptional cover of “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” by Soulja Boy and Sammie.

Christelle Bofale

Upcoming indie pop and folk artist Christelle Bofale has an enchanting voice, whimsical instrumentals and beautiful lyrics that make listening to their music feel a little bit like magic.

I’ve had their dreamy 2020 single “Miles” on repeat for the past few days. Bofale’s vibrato punctuates the rhythmic lyrics in such a unique and addictive way.

Their 2019 EP “Swim Team” is also the perfect soundtrack for the spring and summer months as the weather begins to warm up, with “Origami Dreams” and “Where to Go” being my two favorite tracks.

I can’t wait to see where Bofale takes their sound in coming releases. It’s been three years, so that can’t come soon enough.

Amindi

California-based singer and rapper Amindi has a unique and beautiful voice with a reminiscent quality that makes her clever and often vulnerable lyrics hit even harder.

The artist has developed and honed her music into something glorious by pairing chill beats with poignant self-reflection and pushing the boundaries of rap.

Her 2021 debut album “nice” is extraordinary, and I believe “slideshow,” “telly” and “death proof” could convert anyone into being an Amindi stan.

Her most recent single, “50/50,” is the perfect company for walking to nowhere in particular and thinking about your life.

