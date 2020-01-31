Whether you are a new student or a super senior, you know that walking to class can be tricky and even comical. I’m only in my second semester but I’ve already seen some pretty interesting encounters with random pedestrians.

I believe the people of Penn State can be classified into various (extremely accurate) categories of how they navigate the campus sidewalks:

1. The FAST walkers: These folks will tear down anything and anyone in their path, even walking in the grass to get around people. The fast-walkers usually have no consideration for others on the sidewalk and frequently bump into people without even noticing.

2. The slow walkers: Usually find themselves in direct conflict with the fast-walkers on the sidewalk. They walk painfully slow and are usually daydreaming while looking at their surroundings or listening to emotional ballads on their AirPods.

3. The strollers: I consider these students to be the “normal” people on the sidewalk. Their only goal is to get to class on time without bothering anyone and they walk at a reasonable pace.

4. The athletes: These folks take up the whole sidewalk with their matching Penn State book bags and huge muscles. Honestly, good for them.

5. The occasional runner: People with way too much dedication. I’ll be walking to my third class of the day and these people are running? To benefit their health? Wild.

6. The “I’m late for class” people: These runners are running for a different reason. You’ll usually see these people looking flushed, out of breath, disheveled (because they just woke up), and with papers flying out of their book bag. I wish these people luck as they fly by and inevitably still arrive late to their class.

7. The professors: Professors are the easiest to spot on the sidewalks. They’re usually seen sporting some sort of reading glasses, carrying some sort of briefcase and wearing a suit or dress. They also give off extremely pretentious and intellectual vibes, yet you may also see the occasional professor in open-toed sandals and shorts.

8. The people riding scooters: These people are honestly so smart. If anyone wants to invest in buying me a scooter, please let me know.

9. The bikers: It amazes me that people can ride bikes without holding onto the handlebars and send texts or snapchats at the same time. These people are super humans.

10. The skateboarders: These people have a secret wish to get hurt. I cannot tell you how many times I have seen one of these people almost fall, hit someone or get hit by a car.

11. The oblivious: These folks blindly walk into oncoming traffic without a care in the world. The cars usually see them in time, miraculously.

12. The loud groups: These students make everyone else walking on the sidewalk feel inferior that they don’t have friends they’re currently walking with. You almost always will find these loud groups to be obnoxious and crazy, but at least they’re having a good time.

No matter what category you fall into, always look both ways when you cross the street, kids. Always.