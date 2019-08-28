United States District Judge Matthew Brann has dismissed some claims alleged against former Beta Theta Pi brothers in the civil lawsuit filed by Timothy Piazza's parents, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The majority of claims dismissed were counts of negligence. Despite the dismissals, all 28 brothers originally named in Jim and Evelyn Piazza's lawsuit still face at least one count against them.

On Jan. 31, the Piazzas filed a 14-count complaint against 28 former brothers nearly two years after their 19-year-old son's death.

Timothy Piazza died on Feb. 4, 2017 after an alcohol-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity, in which the sophomore pledge consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's stairs. Brothers waited hours before calling for help.

In their complaint, the Piazzas alleged six counts of negligence, six counts of battery, one count of civil conspiracy and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress against the former brothers. Two of the counts were filed against all of the brothers, while the rest only named certain brothers.

In the months after the Piazzas filed the suit, all of the brothers filed motions to dismiss the claims alleged against them.

In his 43-page opinion, Brann said the court will dismiss some of the negligence counts, the count of civil conspiracy and the count of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The first two counts of negligence deal with the brothers' alleged roles in planning the bid-acceptance night and furnishing alcohol to pledges, which are not among the counts dismissed.

The first claim was filed against all of the brothers, while the second was filed against former pledge master Daniel Casey and former brothers Ryan Burke, Gary DiBileo, Jonathan Kanzler, Nicholas Kubera, Joshua Kurczewski, Aidan O’Brien, Bohan Song and Luke Visser.

The third count of negligence filed against 15 brothers relates to their alleged interactions with Piazza after his fall. The court has dismissed the claims against former president Brendan Young and brothers Gary DiBileo, Edward Gilmartin and Jonathan Martines.

Pledge master Daniel Casey and brothers Ryan Burke, Jerry Coyne, Joseph Ems, Jonathan Kanzler, Lars Kenyon, Nicholas Kubera, Jonah Neuman, Donald Prior, Matthew Reinmund and Luke Visser still face Count III.

The fourth negligence count, alleging 17 of the brothers violated Pennsylvania's hazing law, will not be dismissed. This claim was filed against Brendan Young, Daniel Casey, Michael Bonatucci, Ryan Burke, Jerry Coyne, Gary DiBileo, Joseph Ems, Casey Funk, Jonathan Kanzler, Nicholas Kubera, Joshua Kurczewski, Jonah Neuman, Aidan O’Brien, Donald Prior, Joseph Sala, Bohan Song and Luke Visser.

The fifth negligence count — which stems from nine brothers allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors — will be dismissed against all of the named brothers. However, the opinion says the Piazzas can amend their complaint to allege the brothers named in the claim were 21 or older when they allegedly furnished alcohol to minors.

Currently, however, the court has dismissed the count against Daniel Casey, Ryan Burke, Gary DiBileo, Jonathan Kanzler, Nicholas Kubera, Joshua Kurczewski, Aidan O’Brien, Bohan Song and Luke Visser.

The count of civil conspiracy will be dismissed; however, as with Count V, the Piazzas can amend their complaint to allege brothers were 21 or older.

This count is met if at least two individuals combined or agreed to act unlawfully. In its opinion, the court agreed with the lawsuit's allegation that the brothers had an implicit agreement to plan the night's events — and therefore act unlawfully. The court also said the brothers acted with malice and conspired against the fraternity's anti-hazing policy.

The dismissed civil conspiracy count was filed against all of the brothers.

The Piazzas filed three counts of battery against Joseph Ems, two counts against Jonah Neuman, and one count each against Donald Prior, Daniel Casey, Jerry Coyne and Matthew Reinmund. None of these counts have been dismissed.

The count of intentional infliction of emotional distress — which was filed against former house manager Braxton Becker — was dismissed. Following Piazza's death, Becker allegedly deleted security footage that depicted the hazing-fueled night and Piazza's last hours. The suit argued Becker's alleged actions intended to harm the Piazzas, but the court disagreed.

Following the dismissals, the 28 former brothers still face the following counts:

Former president Brendan Young: 2 counts of negligence

Former house manager Daniel Casey: 4 counts of negligence, 1 count of battery

Former house manager Braxton Becker: 1 count of negligence

Joseph Ems: 3 counts of negligence, 3 counts of battery

Jonah Neuman: 3 counts of negligence, 2 counts of battery

Donald Prior: 3 counts of negligence, 1 count of battery

Jerry Coyne: 3 counts of negligence, 1 count of battery

Matthew Reinmund: 2 counts of negligence, 1 count of battery

Ryan Burke: 4 counts of negligence

Jonathan Kanzler: 4 counts of negligence

Nicholas Kubera: 4 counts of negligence

Luke Visser: 4 counts of negligence

Bohan Song: 3 counts of negligence

Gary DiBileo: 3 counts of negligence

Joshua Kurczewski: 3 counts of negligence

Aidan O’Brien: 3 counts of negligence

Casey Funk: 2 counts of negligence

Lars Kenyon: 2 counts of negligence

Joseph Sala: 2 counts of negligence

Michael Schiavone: 1 count of negligence

Michael Bonatucci: 1 count of negligence

Edward Gilmartin: 1 count of negligence

Craig Heimer: 1 count of negligence

Parker Yochim: 1 count of negligence

Jonathan Martines: 1 count of negligence

Adam Mengden: 1 count of negligence

Joshua Monckton: 1 count of negligence

Lucas Rockwell: 1 count of negligence

