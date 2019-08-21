Former Beta Theta Pi house manager Braxton Becker — the first former brother to undergo a grand jury trial — was sentenced Wednesday for his actions in the February 2017 alcohol-fueled hazing ritual that led to the death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza.

Becker, who was found guilty in May of hindering apprehension or prosecution, was sentenced in the Centre County Courthouse Annex to two years probation, a fine of $5,000 and 100 hours of community service. Becker’s probation will be served consecutively with the current probation he is facing for unrelated drug charges.

Becker’s attorney Karen Muir indicated she would appeal the sentence after leaving the courthouse.

His charges relate to his actions four days after Piazza and other pledges were hazed, in which Becker allegedly deleted footage that captured the events that led to Piazza’s death at the fraternity, which has since been banned at Penn State.

Beta Theta Pi is currently the only banned Penn State fraternity, while, according to a hazing report released by the university in January, 10 greek life organizations were suspended and 10 were put on probation for hazing-related incidents between 2013 and 2018.

Before receiving his sentence, Becker chose not to make any additional statements to Judge Brian K. Marshall.

He was previously found not guilty of tampering with evidence and obstructing a governmental function.

During the deadly bid-acceptance night on Feb. 2, 2017, Piazza suffered a lacerated spleen and fractured skull after consuming at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and falling down the fraternity’s basement stairs. Brothers waited 12 hours before calling for help.

The surveillance footage that Becker, 23, allegedly deleted depicted the “gauntlet” drinking obstacle course and Piazza’s visibly intoxicated state in his last hours. Becker later told police about the footage, and claimed the cameras did not work — a statement that was proven false.

The footage had to be recovered by the FBI, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian. This recovered footage resulted in new charges for 17 former brothers in November 2017.

The prosecution’s case stemmed from the fact that the footage had to have been manually deleted, and Becker was allegedly the only Beta Theta Pi brother with access to the fraternity house’s DVR boxes. Becker’s defense attorney Karen Muir argued that there was no proof Becker deleted the footage himself.

However, Becker sent texts to other brothers that the prosecution used to support its claim that he deleted the footage and lied to police.

While this was the first jury trial of the fraternity death case, former president Brendan Young and pledge master Daniel Casey may face their own respective trials. The two are charged with recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, hazing and furnishing. Young and Casey’s cases are currently being reviewed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

In April, three brothers were sentenced to jail time but received modifications to their sentencings afterward. Luke Visser, Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonatucci will all now serve house arrest.