Mare’s milk and bananas are not two products likely to be brought up in the same conversation. But for Kirk French, a professor of anthropology at Penn State, these two items both create something of great interest — alcohol.

French teaches Anthropology of Alcohol, a class dedicated to studying alcohol use throughout human history and its cultural significance around the world. It is the largest anthropology class in the United States, according to French, clocking in at more than 720 students.

Recently, French made the decision to reduce the class to 50 people in future sections. He said he made this decision because of the coronavirus and how packed his current lecture hall is in Thomas 100.

While French said the decision will “pain” him, he said he’s excited to experience the class in a more conversational format, which will make it easier to engage with students.

French said he breaks down his curriculum into different sections, and each lecture looks at a different location in the world while dissecting cultural relationships with alcohol.

“We all have a relationship with alcohol,” French said. “Even if we don’t drink, that’s a relationship because you have an opinion about it.”

One of the earliest archaeological examples of alcohol’s influence on history dates back to China 9,000 years ago, according to French.

French said he attributes the start of alcohol consumption to the settling of populations and “densely populated” areas that began to grow more crops.

Connor Duran, a former student and current teaching assistant in the class, said he believes French is “phenomenal” as a professor — he became a TA because of French.

“I obviously really enjoyed the class, and I find it all interesting, but he just seems like a very sincere and kind person, which is ultimately why I wanted to be a TA,” Duran (junior-nuclear and mechanical engineering) said.

It’s one thing to learn about alcohol in class, but to actually see its application around the world is another thing. In the study abroad programs French used to have, students would travel to Denmark and Scotland over spring and winter breaks, he said.

On these trips, French said he and his students would tour distilleries and interview those who had started their own alcohol businesses. They would also go to bars and speak to locals about their drinking culture.

“It was a way to experience drinking culture and seeing the similarities and differences in different parts of the world through alcohol,” French said.

But these trips have since stopped, French said. He said since the trips were held on schoolwide breaks, it meant he didn’t have as much time for himself, which would lead to burnout.

French also said since the class had grown so large, it would be difficult to include everyone enrolled.

“How do you choose 12 people to go out of 700 people?” French said.

The origins of the class go back to when French said he was working on a “moonshine archeology project” where he would go to North Carolina and spend time with moonshiners to learn more about the practice.

When he brought up the moonshine project in conversations, people were “immediately interested,” French said, compared to when he would bring up other projects he was working on.

While French said he believes the growth of the class can be tied to party culture at Penn State, he said he believes the class would do well at any large university.

“I think the main reason it did so well is just it’s about something the students relate to, and they wanna know more about it because it's booze,” French said.

Yet, the class’ curriculum is not afraid to show the dark underbelly of alcohol.

“The last couple weeks of class are super heavy,” French said.

Toward the end of the semester, students will learn about all the ways alcohol is damaging to people, French said, as the lectures dive into alcohol abuse, alcoholism and sexual assault.

Additionally, French said he invites the parents of Timothy Piazza, a Penn State student who died due to hazing with alcohol, to speak yearly.

Piazza, a former Penn State student, died Feb. 4, 2017, in the hospital — two nights after attending an acceptance night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Piazza consumed 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes and fell down a flight of stairs into the fraternity’s basement. Piazza had a fractured skull and lacerated spleen.

The brothers attending the party waited four hours before calling police, and Piazza would later die in the hospital. After Piazza’s death, Penn State put a permanent ban on the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and many of the brothers were sent to court.

Recently, Piazza’s parents have not been able to attend due to the coronavirus, but French said he plays students a recording of them to hear the family’s story.

Kevin Diaz, another former student and current teaching assistant in the class, said he met the Piazza family in person, which was an “eye opening” experience.

“Everyone knows that story, but no one really understands it from the family’s perspective — with just an open floor to let them speak unfiltered about their whole experience with it,” Diaz (senior-food science) said. “I think they’ve gotten to the point where they can just lay everything out as raw as possible to show you this is really what happened, and this is what still can happen.”

Diaz said he believes one of the lessons the class aims to teach is how people have more in common with each other than they may think.

“People are more alike than they are different — especially when it comes to drinking,” Diaz said. “Even if it may look very different from a very far view, when you zoom in on certain things about it, it becomes almost relatable to your everyday life.”

The last week of class focuses on sexual assault and drinking, which French said he believes is “even heavier” than the other final weeks.

French said he believes alcohol is primarily a “social interaction” and it has a lot of benefits if used in moderation.

“The majority of people in the world use alcohol responsibly. That’s just a fact. But there is a decent percentage that use it irresponsibly, and then there’s an even smaller percentage that use it extremely irresponsibly,” French said.

He said he “can’t let the students go” at the end of the course without educating them on the darker side of alcohol.

“It’s super dark, it’s super messed up and that’s the message I want them to leave with,” French said.

French said he hopes with the honesty and transparency he has with students, he can build a mutual respect with them — enough so when darker topics arise, there might be even the slightest change within the culture and drinking behaviors of some students, he said.

French said he believes if people respect alcohol, their behavior and how they treat it changes and a deeper appreciation develops.

“I never wanna come off as preachy,” he said. “If it moves the notch [and] changes the drinking behavior just one notch for a few people, that’s a big win.”