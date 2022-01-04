Your Guide on Building Your Own PC

Since the 1980s, personal computers (PCs) have risen in popularity. Once a luxury, they're now commonplace. Statista reports that as of 2019, 47.1 percent of all homes worldwide had a PC.
You may opt to build your PC if you're trying to save money or if you need a powerful PC with customized features. It's common for pro gamers to build their PCs. Whether you need a computer to play in video game tournaments, stream gameplay online, edit photos, or write emails and surf the web, there are some critical features you'll need to ensure you build a PC that suits your needs.
Core Features
The core features that belong in your tower include the central processing unit (CPU), mainboard, random access memory (RAM), and graphics processing unit (GPU).
The CPU, or processor, performs calculations and issues commands. PCs with high gigahertz (GHz) perform more calculations per second, ensuring a fast response time. Processors with two or four cores have quicker response times than those with fewer cores. This means you'll spend less time waiting for programs to load or software to follow commands. Gamers will need a superior CPU, such as the AMD octacore processor, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, or MD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU. You may opt for a more affordable CPU if you aren't planning to play games on your system.
Your mainboard, also known as the motherboard, is the part of your computer that connects all of the components. It relays instructions. When your CPU sends out a command, your mainboard ensures the command reaches the right component. Your mainboard must be compatible with your CPU in order to run effectively.
RAM is an essential part of your computer. The RAM is what allows your computer to open programs you haven't downloaded. Gamers typically opt for 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB RAM cards. Affordable computers may only come with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM.
Your graphics card determines what you see on your screen. Graphics cards with high frames per second (FPS) refresh rates will have faster response times. You'll be able to enjoy superior visuals. This is crucial when playing video games because it ensures you'll see visual prompts. Pro gamers may choose between the best graphics cards on the market, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, RTX 3090, and Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. You may be able to opt for a less expensive graphics card if you aren't planning to play video games, edit photos, or play videos. One of the extra features you can invest in if you're playing video games is a second graphics card. Multiple graphics cards can increase response times and picture quality.
You'll need a case, storage device, cooling device, and power supply unit (PSU) in addition to these core features.
Accessories
Your keyboard enables you to send commands and perform tasks. Keyboards with an ergonomic design are more comfortable and enable users to type faster. You can take advantage of programmable buttons to create shortcuts that enable you to perform tasks more efficiently.
You'll also need a great computer mouse as well. Some mice have programmable buttons. If you're looking for the best gaming mouse, you should look for one that's easy to maneuver. You can choose between the best wired mouse and the best wireless gaming mouse, depending on your preferences. A wireless gaming mouse may connect to your computer with a USB dongle or via Bluetooth. Some pro gamers prefer a lightweight mouse, while those who play first-person shooter (FPS) games may prefer a stable mouse that weighs more. A scroll wheel makes it easier to move up and down on the page without using your keyboard.
You'll need a good mouse pad for your mouse. Your mouse pad protects your desk from wear and tear.
Your computer monitor is another crucial feature. Gamers need monitors with higher refresh rates. Pro photo or video editors may prefer to invest in a monitor with a superior color display. Gamers and editors may prefer larger monitors, while an 11 inch or 14 inch monitor may be perfect for casual PC users.
Assembly
Put your parts together once you obtain all the parts you need. You may need to purchase a guide, read articles on building PCs, or view instruction videos online to learn the steps to take to ensure you connect the parts correctly.
If you opt to build a laptop instead of a desktop computer, you'll also want to consider your laptop's battery life. You can opt to use a touchpad instead of a mouse or connect a wired mouse or a wireless mouse to your laptop.
To construct a PC, you need to choose your components and assemble them. You'll need to invest in high-end components if you're a pro gamer or pro photo or video editor.