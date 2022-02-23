Why Peel and Stick Wallpaper Is Gaining Popularity

For a long time, paint has been the preferred wall covering for interior decorators, designers, and homeowners alike. Paint has reigned king in the world of interior design but recently, the prominence of paint as the most preferred covering has been threatened by the re-emergence of wallpaper. Given the versatility of colors and patterns, wallpaper is proving to provide looks that traditional paint can't achieve. However, wallpaper is still seen as a messy application that isn't worth the trouble for many people.
The thought of working with huge sheets of wet wallpaper covered in thick paste has been a deterrent for many seeking to freshen up their walls. Fortunately, a new kind of wallpaper solution that is easier to install is gaining popularity. Peel and stick wallpaper doesn't require any paste, minimizes any mess, and won't cause damage to any wall. This newer type of wallpaper is transforming the interior design world and providing a host of opportunities for wall designs and styles. Let's take a look at why removable wallpaper is gaining popularity.
Easy To Use
Stick wallpaper has proven to be easier to work with than any traditional application. As discussed, stick wallpaper doesn't require any paste or special glue and results in very little mess. This is because removable wallpaper uses a self-adhesive application that you simply peel off the backing and then install it into place like a sticker. While the wall needs to be prepared before the installation to ensure that it's dust-free and clean, stick wallpaper can be applied in half the time it takes to apply traditional wallpaper. Stick wallpaper is much easier to use than traditional products.
Removable
One of the greatest benefits of this type of wallpaper is that it can be as temporary or permanent as you desire. Unlike the hassle of removing traditional wallpaper, stick wallpaper can easily peel off without a lot of effort or damage to the wall. This makes it the perfect application for renters who want to make changes but not permanently change the walls. Additionally, if you find that one section is a little crooked, you can easily pull it down and start over. As a temporary wallpaper solution, peel and stick products provide an easy way to create an accent wall or redecorate an entire room without a large commitment.
Numerous Design Options
Wallpaper has always been seen as an alternative to paint as it provides an opportunity for various colors or patterns. Peel and stick products provide the same alternative options. Wallpaper designs are offered in almost unlimited color and pattern options. From bold stripes and decorative floral patterns to art deco designs, you have a wide variety of choices with stick wallpaper. Creating an accent wall with a large mural or decorating a nursery room with fairy tale characters is easily done with stick option wallpaper. Additionally, because the wallpaper is removable, you can keep up with current design and color trends and change the wall coverings as frequently as you would like.
Wipeable
Like various types of paint and other wall coverings, stick wallpaper can be easily cleaned. Depending on where it's installed, your wallpaper may be prone to fingerprints, splashes, or other things that can cause it to become dirty. Cleaning your walls with stick wallpaper is as easy as getting a damp cloth and wiping it off. Due to the inks and self-adhesive properties, most manufacturers recommend that detergents or other cleaning agents not be used. In many situations, plain water and a rag will easily clean the walls.
With so many benefits of stick wallpaper, it's easy to see why it's gaining popularity today. These easy-to-use, removable stick wallpaper products come in popular designs and interesting patterns and can fit a variety of uses and situations.