What Are the Most Common Personal Injuries in Miami?

A serious injury can have lifelong devastating effects on a person's quality of life. Besides the resulting physical pain and the extent of your injuries, recovery can result in a lot of mental anguish, and limited financial resources due to time off from work can overwhelm an injured person.
Understanding this, here are some of the most common types of personal injury cases in Miami-Dade County and what you can do should you find yourself the victim of a personal injury and in need of a Miami personal injury lawyer.
Auto Accidents
Hundreds of auto accidents, truck accidents, car accidents, and motorcycle accidents happen in the state of Florida each day, making them the most common type of accident in the state. Most people get into these accidents because of reckless driving, road conditions, driving above the speed limit, driving under the influence, and more.
Due to the impact of the collision, some of the most common injuries that car accident victims suffer include whiplash, fractures, scrapes and cuts, internal bleeding, spinal cord injuries, and brain injuries, to list a few. Car crash victims tend to have a lot of adrenaline rushing through them in the aftermath of the accident. Even if you can't see any visible injuries, seek medical treatment to rule out any severe injury.
Medical Malpractice
Medical malpractice occurs when a health care provider or medical facility fails to perform their duty of care for their patient, consequently resulting in serious injury, irreversible harm, or the wrongful death of their patient. According to the Medical Malpractice Center, medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in the United States. As a result, there are about 18,000 medical malpractice suits filed each year in the United States.
Most medical malpractice claims involve surgical errors, birth injuries, misdiagnosis, constant physical pain after a procedure, and prescribing the wrong dosage or wrong prescription medication.
Premises Liability
A premises-liability case holds a property owner responsible for any personal injury that befalls an individual on their property. Premises-liability claims hold water in the Florida Supreme Court because property owners have a legal obligation to make their premises safe for any visitors.
Some common types of premises-liability claims include inadequate security that leads to a vicious attack, dog bites, slippery floors, electrocution, lack of street lights for pedestrians, catastrophic injury caused by a structural collapse, and slip-and-fall accidents.
Legal Action
If you've been the victim of a personal injury in the Miami area, a Miami personal injury lawyer can help. Personal injury attorneys with experience litigating personal injury claims will offer legal counsel and a free case evaluation and let you know if you have a legal case to litigate. Besides this, they'll help you get the fair compensation that could go toward funding future medical expenses, current medical bills, non-economic damages, and financial loss through the loss of income.
If your accident occurred in Miami, hiring a local Miami injury lawyer is the best way to ensure that you get the best possible outcome for your case. This is because they'll have the requisite knowledge of personal injury law as it pertains to the State of Florida. For instance, according to Florida Law, the statute of limitations on personal injury claims is four years from the date of the accident. If your claim has passed this period, they'll offer legal advice on the legal options you still have.
If you need help finding an experienced Miami personal injury lawyer, visit the Florida bar website to get some leads on attorneys with experience litigating similar types of claims. If you have a family member who recently had a successful personal injury case, you could also ask them to refer you to the personal injury firm that they used.