The Best Non-Sticky Lip Glosses on the Market

Finding the best non-stick lip gloss can be a challenge, as there are many on the market to choose from. However, by doing some research and reading reviews, it is possible to find the perfect one for you. Some of the factors you may want to consider include the brand, ingredients, color, and texture.
Colourpop Lip Tint Crayon
This lightweight lip balm is a must-have if you're looking for a non sticky lip gloss and comes in several shades for a variety of different looks. Its matte-finished qualities make it a consumer favorite—and its fruity smell is an added bonus! One PrismPop user describes it as being practical and affordable: "I carry this around so much that the text on it has faded. I would recommend this to someone who doesn’t mind re-applying throughout the day and want something affordable."
TRUST FUND BEAUTY Unprofessional Lip Gloss
Cosmetics subscription service, IPSY, recommends TRUST FUND BEAUTY gloss as one of the best lip glosses for shimmery, shiny lips. IPSY sends a monthly "Glam Bag" of cosmetics and other beauty products to its subscribers and this non-sticky gloss is one of its ht commodities.
A red lip is possibly the most timeless look there is. A red lip can make you look more polished and put together, no matter what you’re wearing. As much as we love our matte lipsticks, there are moments when a glossy finish is just what we need. This rosy gloss is perfect for those times, delivering a sheer wash of color that looks natural and pretty. Plus, the moisturizing formula is sure to keep your lips feeling soft and smooth.
ICONIC LONDON Lip Plumping Gloss
If you're on the hunt for a high-quality lip gloss that provides both shine and plumping power, look no further than ICONIC's Lip Plumping Glosses. The glosses come in a variety of shades, so you can find the perfect one to match your look. They also provide long-lasting hydration, so your lips will stay looking gorgeous all day long without that sticky nuance!
FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
Since Rihanna released her first makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, she's been killing the game with her innovative products and shades that are inclusive for everyone. The original shade, Fenty Glow, is still a favorite—the non-sticky lip gloss has exactly the right amount of sparkle. One Allure editor became a "gloss convert" after trying this lip gloss, despite avoiding the sticky feeling she'd encountered in the past.100% cruelty free, the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer comes in seven shades, one of which includes the Glass Slipper Lip Liminizer that accentuates your natural lip color.
Benefit Ultra Plush Lip Gloss in Sugarbomb
Many makeup wearers shy away from gloss because of its infamous stickiness and lack of staying power. But what if there was a gloss that was super smooth, never sticky, and incredibly shiny? Now there is, and it's this Benefit ultra plush lip gloss. This popular lip gloss glides along the lips making them feel both silky and hydrated. With six stunning shades including sexy nudes and blushing pinks, this non-sticky lip shimmer comes directly from a soft-squeeze tube and a practical tip design that allows for an even application.
Ultimately, the best non-sticky lip gloss is one that feels comfortable on your lips and looks natural. No more getting your hair stuck to your lips after you apply your gloss! Before making your purchase, take into account what is important to you and then read reviews to see which product would be the best fit for you. So, what are you waiting for? Start browsing through different colors and prices and find the perfect non-sticky lip applicator for you today!