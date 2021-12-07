Need Help Finding Good Injury Lawyers? Read This

If you've suffered serious injuries as a result of another person's negligent actions, a personal injury attorney can help. Some common types of personal injury claims you should be aware of include slip and fall accidents, dog bites, auto accidents, medical malpractice, work injuries, defective products, and the intent to cause harm. Out of these, car accidents make up a majority of personal injury cases. Most car accidents are caused by speeding, negligent driving, drunk driving, and more.
Choosing an injury attorney you feel comfortable with is important. It's also important to note that personal injury lawsuits have certain time limits within which they must be filed. Legally referred to as a statute of limitations, this time limit varies depending on the state in which the negligence occurred and the type of injury that was suffered. Understanding this, here's how to find a personal injury attorney you can trust.
Figure out why you need a personal injury lawyer.
Injury lawyers differ from other attorneys because of the specific area of law that they practice. Personal injury attorneys are trained in personal injury law and have trial experience which other attorneys may not. They also have experience in dealing with insurance companies, analyzing eyewitness testimonies, and the capacity to offer compassion to injured clients.
Personal injury law is a broad area of practice, so as you begin the process of seeking legal representation, consider their experience in litigating your type of case. If you've suffered a personal injury as a result of a misdiagnosis, for instance, seek an injury lawyer with years of experience in litigating medical malpractice claims. Alternatively, if you needed medical care as a result of a work injury, a workers' compensation attorney is the best suited to handle your workers' compensation case.
To build your injury case, keep a log of all the paperwork that pertains to your case. In most cases, this may include your medical records, communication with your own insurance company, medical bills, the contact information of witnesses, and the police officers who filed your police reports.
Ask for lawyer referrals from people you trust.
Once you know what you're looking for in a personal injury lawyer, ask people you trust, such as friends, coworkers, or family members, if they have any injury attorneys to recommend. Personal referrals are a great way to learn about the attorney's reputation, communication style, and legal fees. Your local bar association, legal aid office, or lawyer referral sites can also help you get legal help.
Research your potential candidates.
Once you have a list of potential injury attorneys, research them to ensure that they're in good standing with the state. If you're looking to file a car accident claim in Sacramento, ensure that the team of attorneys you're interested in working with are in good standing with the State Bar of California. Also, make sure that they're licensed to practice in your respective state. Researching the attorney's bar status can also let you know if they've had any disciplinary issues leveled against them.
Seek clarification on the payment model.
Most personal injury attorneys operate on a contingency fee basis. This means that they only receive a payment if the injury claim is successful. While this may be the case, other lawyers may charge consultation fees, filing fees, deposition costs, and more. Ideally, the contingency fee should be a third of your full compensation.
To avoid incurring any hidden costs or surprise billings, seek a written clarification on billing. For instance, will they charge by the hour, monthly, or at the end of the legal process? Also, ask if you'll need to pay any upfront cost during your initial consultation.