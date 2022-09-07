How To Use Fashion To Express Your Personality

Fashion is all about expressing yourself. It's a way to show the world who you are without ever saying a word. And, like with any form of communication, there are a few basic principles you need to follow to make sure your message is loud and clear. If you're looking to express yourself with your wardrobe, take a look at these helpful tips to get clothes that reflect your true self.
Look at your wardrobe from a new perspective.
When you look in your closet, do you gravitate toward specific pieces? If so, contemplate why you love them. You may love them because they're comfortable or a perfect expression of your personality. Then, look at the clothes you never wear. It's important to compare the two groups and figure out what you're looking for. Also, don't be afraid to experiment with different looks until you find something that feels like "you." For example, you may gravitate toward comfortable graphic tees, but you don't know what kinds of graphic shirts reflect you best. In this context, your best bet is to find tees with graphics you enjoy wearing and express your tastes.
Find out what makes you unique.
You're not like everyone else—and that's a good thing. If you're unsure of what makes you unique, take a moment to write down things you like about yourself and what you think makes you stand out. For example, some people love mixing a grunge aesthetic with femininity. Others feel best when they showcase their interests, like their favorite bands. Once you're done musing over your personality traits, find a way to exhibit them in your style. If you love expressing your love for music, consider getting a few band t-shirts and matching the vibe of your favorite music genres. If you love juxtaposing different materials, consider shopping at a thrift store and picking up some unique items that incorporate several exciting fabrics. This is your moment to express yourself, so take your time and choose pieces that speak to you and your soul.
Find your ideal color palette.
Self-expression is best done when it flatters your body. Depending on your skin tone, you may look better in some color palettes over others. Take a simple online test to see which color palette suits you best. For example, people who look great in an autumn palette should invest in key pieces that reflect warm fall colors, such as marigold and burgundy. Depending on your personality, you may even want to wear clothes that are the opposite of your ideal color palette. There are no rules for fashion, so feel free to test out wildly different tones and shades before settling on your favorite colors.
Study iconic fashion eras.
Contemporary trends aren't for everyone. When trying to figure out how to express your personality via clothing, consider going back in time and looking at some of the iconic decades in fashion history. You may gravitate towards a timeless classic style with simple silhouettes and solid colors. This style is perfect for people who want to look professional or polished. The 1970s were all about flared jeans and bohemian accent pieces, which is an excellent option for those who prefer a more laid-back look. You may be interested in old Hollywood glamour, which incorporates luxurious materials and boldness. Find an era you connect with and create a mood board to help you figure out how to emulate the era's fashion.
Fashion allows you to communicate who you are as a person. By understanding the power of your wardrobe, you can use it to create an image that is authentic to you and helps you feel confident in who you are.