How Does a Wireless Intercom System Work?

Intercom systems have been around for decades, allowing people to buzz into units to gain access to apartment buildings, commercial buildings, and other locations with ease. Now, these intercoms have entered into the 21st century with wireless options that allow for quick interaction via the internet, making for fewer hindrances during the workday. Here's how a wireless intercom will get you positioned for great success no matter what your tenant situation may be.
What's the difference between wired and wireless intercoms?
Of course, the obvious difference between a wired and a wireless intercom system is the need for wires. This applies to two different aspects: Connection to in-unit devices and connection to the internet. Wired intercoms require wiring between the outdoor and indoor devices. In other words, the front entry hardware needs to be wired to hardware in every unit. Wireless video intercom systems, however, do not require whole-building wiring, and residents’ in-unit devices do not have to be physically connected to the front entrance device. Instead, they need to be connected under WiFi to keep residents and visitors in the know.
When choosing between a wired and a wireless home intercom system, you should consider the budget for your building to invest in these wireless products for the long run. Wired intercom systems are also far more complex in the installation process, as opposed to a WiFi connection, which is also a cheaper installation. The cost of installation will vary based on property size and the number of tenants and available channels. Where the intercom is located on the property and the quality of your internet connection should also be considered before opting for a new system.
Avoiding Building Wiring
As mentioned, it's important for a building manager to understand the reliability and mile range of their WiFi network before opting for a smart intercom system. However, many traditional intercoms require building wiring because of in-unit hardware. This is commonly the case for older buildings. When visitors use the front door intercom, it sends a signal to the correct unit. Then, residents open the door or respond with their in-unit device. The device sends a signal to the door-release mechanism. Rather than using this type of intercom system, your best bet is to avoid wired intercoms.
Intercoms with building wiring are challenging to install, as technicians need access to the entirety of the building for what can be days or weeks depending on the size of the building and the number of units. These wired intercom systems cost a lot more because of the cabling and hardware as well. They are also not future-proof, so rewiring may be required if there are updates to the building or its electrical system. The amount of in-unit hardware can cause headaches for everyone from tenants and installers to developers and property managers.
Connecting Your Entryway to the Internet
The best part of these wireless intercom solutions is the ability to afford real-time communication between tenants and visitors with basic functionality. The front door intercom is connected to in-unit hardware through the internet. However, you'll need to assess your WiFi and its basic abilities for the proper delivery of services. If your wireless intercom requires an internet connection, you won’t have to rely on WiFi or cellular technologies to power an apartment intercom system.
Wireless internet connections are prone to outages in certain circumstances. If your entryway intercom is wired directly to the internet, a poor WiFi signal or a cellular data cap won’t interrupt property access. However, there are more smart features that come with the right wireless doorbell system. With the ease of installing individual channels, a building can be set up with a wireless intercom system with video capability in one day, or maybe two, depending on the size of the building.