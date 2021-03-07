Great Tools for Experienced Gamblers

With more people flocking to sports betting as it gains popularity with its legalization in the United States, some are standing out with their gambling successes. As sportsbooks arise in places like New Jersey, New Mexico, and Delaware, legal sports wagering has made some experts in both in-person and online sports betting.
However, there are still assets out there to further the abilities of even the savviest of online bettors and gamblers who are able to pick the winner of a horse race as easily as they can pick who will win the Super Bowl.
Understanding the Spread
As sports betting expands, it is important to understand that the odds and the spread may be differently labeled in whatever market you are wagering. An American odds system usually shows a triple-digit number with either a plus or a minus next to the number to determine the favorite or underdog in each contest. This number will also determine just how much a bettor can collect on a successful wager based on the average of $100.
Decimal odds will determine the payout based on the number provided for each team in a given game, with a victorious bet taking that number and multiplying it by the amount you wagered. There are also fractional odds which you may commonly see when it comes time to bet on a horse race like the Kentucky Derby.
If you see a horse on a racing form with 5-2 odds, the number on the left dictates how many times the sportsbook expects the relevant outcome to fail. The number on the right tells us how many times the outcome is expected to succeed. That's why you may have seen that random colt coming in at 99-1 odds being ruled a longshot to win the race.
Understanding Moneyline Bets
With lawmakers clearing the way for more legal bookmakers, it is important to note that all bets are created equal. While betting with the spread is the more common form of sports wager, there are also moneyline bets. A moneyline bet is common through sportsbooks like William Hill, Draftkings, and more, and bettors simply pick the winning side.
The favorite team or player on the moneyline is the team expected to win, commonly seen with a minus sign, and an underdog showing a positive sign. The minus side will pay less than the original wager while the plus side will give more of a payout.
Moneylines for say football and basketball games are linked to the spread in some capacities. When a game has a large point spread, it usually has a large moneyline. Both are separate bets but are shown together in a sports wagering app screen and in a brick-and-mortar sportsbook.
Knowing When You're Betting Too Much
While sports betting is becoming easier and more accessible with more states pursuing sportsbooks, gambling can sometimes go too far. Whether your game is football or the state lottery, it is easy to get caught up in your bets. You may have a gambling problem. Most states offer hotlines or accessible care to deal with such an addiction, but it is a good idea to find an outlet to limit or eliminate wagering altogether.
