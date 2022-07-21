Door Phone Security Features To Look For

A door phone is a building entry system consisting of a phone that is installed on a door or wall. It allows you to talk to a visitor outside the building before granting them access. Most door phones on the market today offer basic security features, such as the ability to see and talk to visitors before letting them in. However, if you're looking for additional security, there are a few features to look for. Keep reading to learn more about security features to look for.
Security 101: Basics You Need to Know
Commercial properties, in particular, need a way to monitor door entry and restrict access to unauthorized personnel. Installing a security system with keyless entry is an efficient and affordable way to keep your property protected. There are many different types of keyless entry systems on the market, so it is important to choose the right one for your property. You'll find that there are some access control systems with a door phone that allow access through a smartphone app. Most of the time, these are installed at the building's entrance for security purposes. You'll find them in both residential buildings as well as commercial buildings.
Components of a Door Phone System
With this type of system, you'll typically encounter an outdoor station for the front door or gate. It may have a doorbell and a series of buttons, as well as an outdoor panel with a microphone and speaker. There are also in-unit devices involved, such as the phone. This allows the person in the unit to provide access to the individual requesting entry. Lastly, there's a door release mechanism that utilizes electric or magnetic locks to allow remote entry once the button is pushed.
Door Phone Security: What to Look For
When looking for a door phone security system, there are several features you should look for. The most important is the ability to restrict access to specific users. This can be done through a code or password that only authorized individuals will know. You should also look for a system that has an emergency override function. This will allow you to unlock the door even if someone else is trying to keep it closed. Additionally, you should make sure the system has a sound alarm to notify you of any activity near the door. Nowadays, there are also mobile access control systems. This makes it easier to have the door phone open remotely or conveniently through a smartphone. You'll also want easy installation and maintenance for your door phone system.
Types of Phone Systems
You can narrow down the types of door phone systems to wired, wireless, and video door phones. Wired systems open when a guest presses a button on the entry door intercom. It sends a signal to call the phone and opens from there. The wiring can be an issue because it is expensive to maintain and install.
Wireless door phones utilize a Wi-Fi connection through a cell network, Bluetooth, and even through an ethernet cable. The functionality is a lot more complex in these circumstances.
Video door phones usually have video calling which allows tenants to see the guest at the door requesting entry. The video footage shown is a live feed and it is usually compatible with a smartphone mobile app. Tenants can answer phone calls from visitors and open the door or gate remotely from their smartphone. It doesn't have to be connected to a wired phone number.
Overall, security features are important to look for when purchasing a door phone. These features can include things like a password protection feature to keep unwanted people from accessing the door phone, a call blocker to prevent spam calls, and a recording feature to record all calls that are made or received on the door phone.