Can You Get a Criminal Justice Degree Online?

I had to leave school after my first year at university because financial and family issues. That was a few years ago, and since then my life has gotten a little more stable. I was initially studying criminal justice and really love that field. Because of the financial issues, though, I’ve had to keep a day job 9-to-5 to keep my bills paid. I’d love to have the opportunity to finish my degree and apply for jobs in the career field I feel a calling to pursue. Is it possible to pursue a criminal justice degree online?
An online degree can be a great way to pursue your diploma without having to bend your schedule to fit into a more traditional school day. Especially if you’re juggling multiple responsibilities at once, being able to work towards a degree at your own pace can be an ideal way to maintain your current employment situation. As a recent article in Forbes points out, with almost 120 million workers needing to retrain to remain competitive in the job market, more and more online programs are popping up to accommodate the need for flexible scheduling while students work part time or full time. Not only will this necessitate even more online programs, it will also continue to normalize a growing trend to pursue your diploma online as a cost and time-saving measure.
Because of the popularity of the field, plenty of schools offer an online criminal justice degree. Best of all, many programs, such as Faulkner University’s bachelor’s in criminal justice program, allow for professional development opportunities, too. This helps to give you the peace of mind that you aren’t missing out on anything by choosing to study criminal justice online instead of back inside a classroom. In fact, many students are able to better complete their classwork thanks to schools such as Faulkner that offer hybrid and online options for local and out-of-state students. This gives you even more flexibility to find the right program to meet your needs, so that you can get on track and complete your degree quickly and easily.
Especially because financial issues were part of the reason that you decided to leave college the first time, it makes a lot of sense to pursue your degree online. Unlike a more traditional avenue, such as attending a four-year program in person, an online degree avoids many of the extra costs that make higher education so expensive in the first place. For example, when you attend a school in person, you often have to pay for housing or room and board, in addition to buying into a campus meal plan. The average cost of room and board for the 2017-2018 school year was between $10,000 and $12,000 a year, depending on whether or not you attended a private or public university. Being able to avoid those sorts of costs while still working full-time allows you to maximize how much money you get to take home each paycheck. Plus, by transferring credits that you earned at your first school, you can save even more money by applying what courses you’ve already taken towards some of the general education requirements for your new degree.
In short, you can pursue a degree in criminal justice online without making sacrifices to the quality of your education. Even better, pursuing your degree online may help you better manage your work/life balance, as well as save more money. With dozens of great schools to choose from, including Faulkner University, you’ll be able to manage your personal life and finances while still going after the degree you first started.