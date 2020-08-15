Pros of Getting an Master’s Degree in Nursing

Whether you're considering a career in nurse or you've been a nurse for years with just an associate's degree, there are plenty of reasons to get a master's degree in nursing. 13% of nurses have a graduate degree. They understand the pros that come with earning this higher degree. If you're one of the 3.8 million registered nurses in America but not one of the 13% with a higher degree, it's time to consider going back to school. Here are all the reasons why you should consider pursuing a master's degree in nursing.
You can earn a master's online.
Many people are hesitant to pursue a higher degree because they don't feel like they have the time. They're worried about having time for class after working long hours and spending quality time with their families. With an online degree program, you don't need to worry about devoting hours to class and then spending time on work. You can earn your degree from the comfort of your home on your schedule. Fit in a few assignments after the kids go to bed or before they wake up. The flexibility of online masters in nursing makes it possible for anyone to earn an MSN (Master of Science in Nursing). If you've been letting the thought of night classes hold you back from pursuing your master's, you don't need to worry about that anymore. The online degree fits into your schedule and makes it possible for you to earn a degree no matter where you are or when you can do schoolwork.
You can make more money.
After earning a master's degree in nursing, you can expect to make money than you were previously. You might find new opportunities are available to you that provide a higher salary or you may be offered a new compensation at your current job that matches your new knowledge and experience. Some nurses with MSNs can make over $100,000 a year, which is significantly higher than the average salary a licensed practical nurse can expect. Pursuing an MSN degree can provide you with more opportunities and more chances to earn more money. For the work you're doing, you deserve a great salary. Make sure you're provided with everything you need by earning the degree employers are looking for it.
You can find a new job.
If you're currently employed as a nursing assistant, you probably have dreams of moving up. Finishing a master's program will give you the experience and education you need to find a new job. Certified registered nurse anesthetists have the highest earning potential (the average annual salary is around $174,790), but a clinical nurse leader can also earn around $90,000. If you love working in a hospital and could see yourself managing a team, you may want to earn your degree and set yourself up for a position as a nurse leader. You might also find that with a degree you have a chance to work better hours or in a new specialty. If you're feeling stuck in a low-level position, it's time to improve your education level and land a new job.
You'll become a more skilled nurse.
Beyond earning a new position or a higher salary, you'll also become a more skilled nurse. In addition to learning more about how to be a nurse, you'll gain clinical experience as you earn your degree. Going through a nursing program gives you valuable experience and if you're new to the field, this could make all the difference when you're job hunting. You'll feel more confident in your abilities and employers will have proof that you're a great clinician.
There are plenty of reasons to pursue an MSN. You'll appreciate the experience and knowledge you'll gain during the program and when it's time to find a new job, you'll be ready for the extra responsibilities and the higher salary that comes with it.