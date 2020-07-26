What Types of Aid Are Available to Military Veterans?

If you've served your country in the armed forces but are ready to transition back into life as a civilian, it might be difficult to figure out which path forward is the best option for you. That isn't because of a lack of skills, though. To the contrary, serving in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, or Air Force opens you up to a world of possibilities by fostering skills in teamwork, leadership, and a wide range of other traits.
The fact of the matter is, determining what you want to do with your life is challenging regardless of your background, but that doesn't mean it has to be impossible. Thankfully for veterans, there's a broad variety of aid available to you to help jumpstart whatever new career you're looking to pursue. Here are just a few of the types of aids available to those in the military or veterans.
Get your MBA and pursue a role in business.
Many of the characteristics you've bolstered in the military are perfectly at home in the world of business. Especially if you're interested in continuing your education once you return from active service, an MBA (or Master's of Business Administration) is a great option for many veterans.
One of the best things about pursuing your MBA as a veteran is the financial aid. MBACentral outlines how this sort of aid can help veterans get a headstart in their schooling, from covering three years of tuition at a public university to offering a set allowance for books, room, and board. All of this makes your transition from the military to an MBA program much simpler, ultimately helping you get the type of MBA you want and setting you up for success in the future. If you're not completely sure which degree program to pursue or which public university has one of the best rankings, you can find more info about a variety of schools and programs on MBACentral, too.
Launch your own franchise.
Once you have your MBA, it's time to start your business! That being said, some veterans may not want to spend the time, energy, and resources building up their business from scratch. This is why it's just as important to consider opening a franchise as it is to think about launching your own business from the ground up. Franchises can help you get off of the ground much faster, since they already have an infrastructure, customer base, and products people know about.
Even better, many franchises offer financial assistance to military members and veterans. Whether it's a discount on your franchisee fee or waiving the fee entirely, make sure to look at a few different types of franchises before you decide which you'd like to open. While one franchise may be more costly at the outset, with veteran aid it could become much more competitive.
Veterans benefits can apply to families, too!
If you're related to a veteran who lost their life in the line of duty or who is permanently disabled as a result of their service to the United States, you may qualify for educational benefits, too. Under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance Program (DEA), you may be eligible to get a wide variety of training and educational fees waived, too. If you're the child of a veteran you must be between the ages of 18 and 26 in order to qualify for this financial aid. It's also worth noting that these benefits expire 10 years from when you're notified about them, so don't delay if you think you might want to take advantage of this helpful financial aid program.