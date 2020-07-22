3 Important Qualities for a Medical Leader

Think of the great leaders that you know. Chances are, they possess some of the same unique strengths. They likely excel in their field and seem to take charge more naturally than others. The medical industry is no different. Many prominent medical leaders share a great deal of the same positive traits.
If you've ever wanted to know just what a good medical leader acts like, take a look at Dr. Faustino Bernadett and some of his most remarkable qualities.
A Sense of Philanthropy
Unlike some career professionals, strong medical leaders don't solely focus on themselves. Though Dr. Bernadett has a lengthy history in anesthesiology in the United States, he's also known for his uncompromising willingness to give back to others. In fact, Faustino Bernadett is the vice president of The Molina Foundation. The Molina Foundation dedicates the charitable contributions it receives to facilitating and promoting education in underserved areas. Though Bernadett spent much time in Long Beach, California, he was exposed to patients from all walks of life. Dr. Bernadett has always prioritized ongoing education, as any good medical leader should.
To become a true pillar of any medically focused community, you need to be able to use your skills not only to care for patients but to also provide for your community. Leaders seldom put themselves first and it's a necessary trait.
A Compassionate Drive
While it's true that medical leaders often have to make grueling, difficult decisions, it's their underlying sense of compassion that allows them to do so gracefully. Imagine working at a place like a Long Beach hospital and taking care of patients day in and day out. You're constantly under pressure, you're asked to be a thousand different places at once, and on top of that, you're expected to provide guidance to your peers, colleagues, and subordinates. While many medical professionals are able to juggle these, only true leaders in the field are able to do so and still remain compassionate. In fact, that compassion is part of what attracted Dr. Bernadett to anesthesiology in the first place.
Whether a person is put under for spinal surgeries or brain surgeries, it's a frightening ordeal. Recovery involves a lot of pain management. The healing process can feel more like a lifetime instead of a few months. Dr. Bernadett was always proud to provide relief and pain management to patients both during and after their medical procedures.
A Knack for Mentorship
True leaders know that they won't always be the de facto leaders forever. In fact, a big part of being a leader is helping prepare the next generation to take your place. That's something Dr. Bernadett knows all too well. Instead of keeping his vast amount of medical knowledge to himself, he often counseled peers and colleagues when he worked in Long Beach or around Pacific Hospital. Whether he was giving advice on spinal surgeries or offering input on patient care policies, Bernadett always looked toward the future of the industry.
Dr. Bernadett also advised the Los Angeles County Commission of Hospitals and Health Care Services, a prestigious position dedicated to bettering the county's patient outcomes. By passing on his valuable knowledge, Bernadett ensured that other members of the regional medical community were able to benefit. His work continues to shape the landscape of local medicine to this day.
Of course, there are plenty of other qualities of top medical leaders. Whether it's their thirst for knowledge or their desire to help others, it's hard to definitively measure what makes a leader. But if anything remains true, it's that Faustino Bernadett can be counted among their ranks.