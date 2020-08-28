How to Build a Skin-Care Routine: A Step-by-Step Guide

It's important to have a reliable skincare routine for a variety of reasons, and they go beyond aesthetic preferences. Your skin is your largest organ, and it's important to keep it healthy. Naturally, healthy skin will look better, but it will also feel better, especially compared to dry, itchy skin. It's important to remember that people shed approximately one million skin cells per day, so the way your skin looks and its overall health can change quickly if you aren't keeping up a daily routine. Remember, preventive care is always easier than repairing the damage.
Fortunately, good skincare doesn't have to be especially complicated. The types of beauty products you use will depend on your skin type and preferences, but everyone can follow the basics of cleaning, moisturizing, and protecting their skin. Here are some steps you should be taking to build and keep your best possible skin.
Cleansing
Everyone should know that cleansing your skin is a vital part of keeping it healthy and good looking, but it's easy to get overwhelmed with new products coming out constantly that claim to be the most effective and healthy cleansers. The truth is that water does a fine job on its own of removing surface-level dirt, grime, and excessive oils. Cooler showers are more effective too, especially during the winter when hot showers dry your skin out more and can even increase your chances of developing skin conditions.
When it comes to washing your face, the more gentle the soap, the better. Bar soaps are generally considered the most irritating for your face, and it's recommended to use separate face cleansing products. The right product for you may depend on your specific needs, but generally speaking, retinol, glycerin, and vitamin C are considered good ingredients for facial cleansers. If you're prone to acne, look for salicylic acid in the product information.
Toners and Serums
If you use a toner, it should be applied with a cotton pad right after cleansing. These are most useful for people with oily skin who want to exfoliate their pores. It's best to apply most toners just at night unless you have a hydrating toner that can be applied at any time. Serums can also do an amazing job of protecting your face and keeping the skin from drying out, but it's important to check the product description before first-time use. Water-based serums should be applied before you move on to moisturizing products, whereas oil-based serums should be applied after.
Moisturizing
This is one of the most important steps in your routine since it both protects your skin from flaking and cracking, and it helps to "lock-in" any other products you've applied beforehand. An effective moisturizer helps your skin cells replenish itself and maintain its proper pH balance. Moisturizers also help your skin appear a bit shinier, which can help even out skin tone or hide blemishes.
Moisturizers get plenty of attention from beauty enthusiasts, and a search engine will turn up hundreds of products, so it can be hard to know which ones will offer the best experience. For the healthiest skin, look for products that are free of oil and contain vitamin A, which can help keep skin firm and smoothen wrinkles. You can even find SPF 15 moisturizers that offer sun protection.
Makeup Products
You've likely heard that makeup is bad for your skin at some point, but this is only true if you're following unhealthy makeup habits or using products with ingredients that irritate your skin. As long as you're properly cleaning and moisturizing your face, and cleaning your brushes and other makeup supplies, it's perfectly safe for healthy skin.
