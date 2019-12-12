SEO Content Length: Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Business to Rank

My roommate and I are working on starting a small online side business to help pay for our tuition and expenses. We are setting up an e-commerce store to start a dropshipping business, but also to buy and sell vintage fandom art.
While we have an in-depth understanding of our product and target audience, we are not up on SEO best practices. How do I get my website on the first page of a Google search?
Getting your website on the first page is possible with a well planned-out SEO strategy. SEO stands for search engine optimization, or in other words, optimizing your content to rank. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for potential customers to find you when searching for the products and services they need online.
There are many things you can do to improve your overall SEO and search engine ranking. Understanding how search engine algorithms work can be helpful, but it can also be confusing to someone who’s just starting out. It’s also essential to understand that algorithms are regularly updated, so SEO best practices will frequently change, and you need to be aware of changes.
Step 1: Conduct keyword research. Before you start writing content, you need to learn what words and phrases people are using in their searches to find out what your content should be about. For example, if you’re running a website that sells homemade dog treats, you will want to research the popularity of the phrases “dog treats” and “homemade dog treats” to see how often people are searching those phrases in Google. Once you have a list of keywords and keyword phrases that you are confident people will use to try to find the content you are posting, you can find ways to work those phrases into the content you create.
Step 2: Provide relevant and informational content. The internet is a sea of useless, inaccurate, and irrelevant information. It takes some work to cut through the noise and get your content noticed. The best approach to doing that is to provide the best possible content.
As you gain a reputation for providing good high-quality content, your ranking will increase as your traffic grows. The more readers trust you, the more repeat visitors you will get, which is noticed by the search engines.
Step 3: Update your content regularly. If your website becomes stale, you will lose ranking or fail to move up in ranking. The more active your website is, the higher it will show up in search engine ranking. Updating daily with relevant content is the best approach. Depending on the topic of your content and your target audience, you may need to update your website multiple times a day. Creating an editorial calendar with the content you want to post each day throughout the month will help you stay organized.
Step 4: Use internal and external links effectively. Internal links will connect your articles based on content, whereas external links or outbound links connect your website to other informationally relevant websites that your readers may find helpful.
Regularly posting valuable information will make other websites and blogs link to your site as well. The more connections there are between your content and content created by others, the higher your website will rank.
Step 5: Ensure your metadata is optimized and contains the correct keywords and keyword phrases to get identified by the search engines. Metadata is located in several different locations within your website including your header and your landing pages.
When running a website, there are a lot of things you need to maintain and keep track of to keep your business steadily growing. Learning everything you need to know regarding SEO and applying it effectively daily can be a fulltime job. You may decide that it’s worth the money to outsource your SEO services to a company like LinkGraph, which specializes in working with businesses to maximize their online presence.
Your time is very valuable, and while you may think you are saving money by not paying for SEO services, you cost your business money by not getting the most out of your website and social media. Utilizing professionals who already understand SEO best practices can allow you to grow your website quickly and maximize profits.
While there is nothing wrong with bootstrapping a business and growing slowly over time, you do not need to do that when it comes to building your online presence and reputation. You can use a company like LinkGraph to rocket your website to the top of the search engine rankings for your selected keywords and get a dramatic increase in traffic over a short period.