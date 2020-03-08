How Can I Compete With Cheap Competitors?

When competitors offer the same products you do at lower prices, you're tempted to drop your prices. Don't do anything rash. Although there are ways to drop your prices without hurting profits, the best thing to do is rarely ever to drop your prices. Why? Because by doing this, you're competing on price and inadvertently lowering profits for both parties.
Instead, you should first understand why your competitor's prices are lower, the effect it has on the market, and what the most profitable course of action is. There are generally two responses for competing with a cheaper competitor: achieve internal economies of scale or differentiate your brand.
Understand Why the Competitor's Price is Lower
Is there something they are doing that you aren't? An in-depth search into your competitor's business will reveal the answers you need. When you research your competition, find out how they can afford to be cheaper.
Competitors sometimes take on losses willingly for a short period of time to attract customers and build relationships, or to force others out of the market. Lowering your prices to match your competitors when they are lowering theirs to kick you out of the market is bonkers.
If you discover that your competition can afford to offer lower prices without hurting their profits, it means they've achieved some level of internal economies of scale that you haven't. That is your next move.
Achieve Internal Economies of Scale
Internal economies of scale are cost benefits that your business enjoys when it achieves efficiency in production or operation. It is basically being able to produce more or sell more products without a significant increase in the cost of producing or selling each product. You can visit Investopedia to gain a deeper understanding of economies of scale.
Internal economies of scale are usually achieved when you lower your cost of operation using technology or by leveraging wholesale pricing. For example, online retailers can achieve internal economies of scale by using a dropshipping business model. With a dropshipping model, retailers aren't burdened with the cost of storing products and shipping, this increases their profit margins.
With dropshipping fulfillment platforms like Modalyst, you get unlimited access to several types of products and certified suppliers ready to ship on business days. The Modalyst platform also comes with integrations to your online store which can be hosted on Shopify or any other major providers like Bigcommerce.
With a platform like Modalyst, you can streamline communication and transactions within your supply chain. You'd need only to relay customer information to your supplier who would then ship customers' packages to them directly—some suppliers offer free shipping. This is a great example of how you can achieve economies of scale as an online retailer. By reducing operation costs, you can lower your prices without hurting your profit.
Differentiate Yourself
This is usually the best way to compete with cheaper competitors. There are several ways to differentiate your brand, and Inc.com lists a few. The principle is offering more than affordable products, and, instead, do something that will help you stand out.
You can differentiate yourself by offering a service your competitor doesn't. For example, if your competitor offers low prices, offer fast shipping. If they offer cheap products, offer products of higher quality and customer support.
The answer to cheap competitors is rarely lowering your prices to match theirs. It is achieving economies of scale and differentiating yourself.