Earning Your Bachelor's Degree

Not long ago, a bachelor's degree was a rare thing in the United States. The early history of the US describes a largely agrarian society — most people were farmers or other types of laborers, and there wasn't much demand for higher education. Even now, basic education is the norm. Most Americans hold a high school diploma (in 2017, the United States achieved a new high of 90% of adults with a high school degrees or equivalent), but the majority of American adults don't hold a college degree. That's changing fast, though: As of the 2019 census, a third of Americans had four-year college degrees (including bachelor's degrees such as a bachelor of the arts — BA — or a bachelor of science — BS), up from just 5% in 1940 (the first year the census asked about higher education).
Every year, more Americans head to college — and every year, bachelor's degrees and master's degrees become more common among job applicants. Hiring managers now expect master's degrees of applicants for jobs that once required only bachelor's degrees, and many jobs that were once available to high school graduates now demand bachelor's degrees. The creeping expectations have made it important for job-seekers and would-be career builders to get their bachelor's.
Just because bachelor's degrees are so widely expected does not mean that they have become easier to obtain. The coursework required is demanding, steep tuition costs are a barrier to some students, and financial aid isn't always available. Plus, student loans that could make up the difference have become problems themselves. So, what is a student in a tough situation to do?
Consider online programs
The rising demand for bachelor's degrees among job applicants is creating a crunch for young people on a budget. But there's a parallel revolution going on that is offering some relief. The rise of online degree programs has made it easier than ever for students to earn their bachelor's on their schedule and for less cash.
Online courses have significant advantages over their classroom-based counterparts. An online course can be recorded by an instructor and played back at an online student's leisure. Homework can be handed in online, too. Even when a whole class worth of online students are logged in at once, they don't have to be in the same place. With online courses and online bachelor's degree programs, it's possible to earn an undergraduate degree from the comfort of one's own home.
Online courses can be cheaper, too. Instructors who don't have to commute to campus, classrooms that exist only on the web, and coursework that can be digitized making life easier for administrators. Their savings are often passed on to the students. Plus, many online undergraduate programs are designed with busy working students in mind; administrators are aware of the appeal of online programs to students on tight budgets, and so tuition tends to stay lower than it is at brick-and-mortar counterparts. Housing costs are, of course, non-existent!
Try a low-residency or part-time program
Online degree programs aren't the only option that busy and budget-conscious students have. Other options include low-residency programs (which pair online courses with occasional in-person gatherings on campus) and part-time programs (which use in-person courses, but lighter course loads that make coursework manageable even on a busy schedule). Some students save money by attending a two-year college first, earning their associate's degree, and then going to a university to earn a four-year degree, like a bachelor of science (BS) or bachelor of the arts (BA).
Choose an area of study carefully
Your path is up to you, but choose carefully! You'll need to take into account your budget, schedule, career goals, potential area of study, and more. The right path for a future accountant will look very different from the right path for a nurse or an anthropologist. Think carefully about what you want to study, and remember that there are minors and majors available, so you can still study anthropology as a minor even if, career-wise, computer science is your best bet as a major.
Whether you study science or liberal arts, your future will be shaped by the degree that you earn now. Don't be left behind as human resources departments move on to other job applicants who have college degrees. Go get your bachelor's degree, and compete. You might even return to school for a master's degree or a doctoral degree. Who knows what the future may hold when you have a bachelor's degree?