What’s the Best Way to Improve Sales Performance?

I'm a business student with a minor in computer science and I’m trying to learn everything I can about what makes people buy products. I know that technology offers a variety of opportunities to reach different customers, but I'm a bit lost about which tools are better than others. My current goal is to someday create an online service which helps other businesses find healthy and affordable snacks to serve in their break rooms or lobbies. If I'm only looking to improve sales performance, what's the best way to go about doing so?
There are many different philosophies surrounding how to best improve sales performance. Some theories look at increasing prices. Other approaches value streamlining production and reducing any costs associated with the manufacturing or development of your product. While both of these strategies do ultimately increase in an increase in profits, they don’t always increase your sales. When it comes to increasing your sales volume, the only surefire strategy is to focus on growing your customer base.
Growing your customer base is key to boosting sales because there are only so many products one customer can buy from your business at any given time. Take, for example, a large company like Apple. Their products are meant to last several years. This means that even if you’ve bought most of the products they manufacture, you likely won’t need to replace them anytime soon.
Plus, when it comes down to it, owning a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Home still only translates to six total products and a total of about a few thousand dollars in sales. In this situation, it’s far more useful for Apple to figure out how to broaden their base of potential customers than it is to spend the time, money, and resources trying to develop a brand new product to appeal to their existing customers, no matter how loyal they are to the brand.
Especially if you’re looking for ways for your business to market to other businesses, a diverse range of databases can be incredibly helpful for finding a sustainable source of new customers. These kinds of systems give you access to new and old businesses, as well as specific kinds of customers (new movers, car owners, etc.).
All of this data can be useful for maximizing the different touchstones that you use to market to and attract new customers. More and more, consumers need to see your advertisements in a variety of channels before they’re likely to make a purchase, and having a dynamic database of sales leads can help you facilitate a multitouch marketing approach.
For example, if you want to make sure that the same potential customers have the greatest chance of receiving your marketing mix through your radio ads and mailing, picking from a list of sales leads which includes auto owners could be one way to ensure that your campaign has a higher success rate. You won’t be able to attract more customers if you don’t put yourself out there, and you should target customers through a variety of marketing channels.
If you really want to improve your sales, you need to attract new customers. While it seems like a simple answer, it’s much more complex in execution. That’s why using all of the tools at your disposal is a good idea if you’re hoping to grow your business.