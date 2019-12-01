Is It Cheaper to Build a Gaming PC?

Gaming PCs have the reputation of being expensive, especially when compared to consoles. Price and convenience are among the biggest arguments in favor of owning consoles, in addition to system exclusives. While it may be possible to build a gaming PC with similar performance to a console within the $300-$400 range, most PC gamers would argue that if you’re going to buy a PC, you might as well make a big investment.
A high-end gaming PC with a top-tier processor, graphics card, and other components can easily run over $1,000, especially if it’s pre-made. If you’re going all out, then it can definitely be cheaper to build your PC. These days there’s an accessible market for PC parts, and there are plenty of guides to teach you how to build a PC, so it doesn’t have to be a particularly difficult process, and there are clear advantages.
Full Customization
Naturally, one of the biggest advantages of building your own PC is that you’ll be individually picking all of the components. This can allow for some unique combinations of parts that may be less common with pre-built models, and it also means you can shop around for deals on each component. PC manufacturers will often offer deals on parts, and you may be able to find some quality refurbished ones for even better deals.
Customization allows for benefits beyond raw power. Being able to choose your PC case means you can pick one that allows for just as much or little cooling as you’ll need. Generally speaking, more room in the case means better cooling overall, and many cases have areas where you can install extra fans if needed. You can even show off your PC with elaborate LED lighting and intricate cord displays.
Easy Upgrading
Not only can building your own PC be cheaper in the beginning, but it can also pay off in the future. Building your PC means you’ll have expert knowledge of its components, where all of them are located, and how they’re installed. You’ll be able to immediately pinpoint sources of dropped performance or other issues, and replacing outdated components will be as simple as possible. If you have a pre-built computer, you likely won’t know where the components are or how to reach them, and you’ll have to pay a premium for someone else to install your upgrades.
Upgrading your system every three or so years is generally a good idea to keep up with advancements in technology, and it’s far cheaper than having to replace a console or entire PC.
Be Your Own Tech Support
Building your PC will provide you with more knowledge than the average consumer, which means you’ll be able to perform tech support on your own instead of having to wait on hold and potentially pay extra for easy fixes. This does place more responsibility on you, but you’ll likely be able to solve most technical problems through your own knowledge or a quick Google search on your phone, and that’s an ability it’s hard to put a price tag on.
Additional Benefits
Building your own PC frequently gives you better warranty options as well. When buying a pre-made model, you’ll often get a one year warranty on the entire computer. If something goes wrong, you’ll have to send the whole thing in for repairs. If you buy your components individually, you may find that they get longer warranties on their own, and you’ll only have to send individual parts for repair.
Additionally, you’ll only have to install programs you actually want when you build a PC. This allows you to avoid common issues with bloatware that can annoy you at best and tank performance at worst.