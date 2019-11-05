Advance Care Planning for Alzheimer's Disease

My parents are both retired. I’m in grad school out of state and can’t return home to visit as much as I’d like, but my family is in turmoil due to Alzheimer’s. In the past year, my paternal grandfather’s neurological health has gone downhill. He went from a self-reliant, busy man with lots of hobbies, to someone who can barely function without round-the-clock care. It breaks my heart to see my parents spending their retirement caring for him when he’s too stubborn to go into palliative care.
At 92, I certainly didn’t expect him to be able to live independently forever, but it’s come to a point where we need to sit him down and have a discussion about his future. He was diagnosed in May and prescribed medication. He has been under close care, with my parents, younger sister, and his chiropractor all stepping in to do their part. I understand some of his meds are intended for sleep and behavioral changes, and others help inhibit chemicals in his brain that lead to memory loss.
My parents don’t seem to want to press the issue of getting him into a care home, since he becomes aggressive and angry whenever they mention it, but I think it’s necessary. Am I wrong? Are there other options?
At 92, your grandfather is in the highest risk category for neurodegenerative disorders, which commonly attack the neurons in the brains of elderly people. Unfortunately, sometimes even the most spry, active seniors with daily habits and routines still become diagnosed. Though researchers have found a negative correlation between brain-training memory games and likelihood of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, a certain degree of genetic luck is involved too; Alzheimer’s is inheritable.
Alzheimer’s is tricky business, and the symptoms can be difficult for a family to navigate. It’s one of those diseases that has far-reaching impacts on an entire family, as you well know. The good news is that your parents are doing everything correctly, if current scientific research on the treatment of Alzheimer’s is anything to go by. You needn’t feel guilty for being away from them during your graduate school experience. Your future is important, too!
According to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, caregiving and end-of-life palliative care one of the most crucial aspects of Alzheimer’s treatment, alongside medication. The late Nobel Laureate Dr. Paul Greengard pioneered Alzheimer’s research for many years before the current team of researchers took over the reigns, with the goal to eliminate Alzheimer’s.
There is no known cure. The prognosis of Alzheimer’s is generally pretty grim, with symptoms progressively worsening and the illness eventually ending in death. For a very elderly person, the life expectancy is shortened due to other health risks. Speak with your parents about getting a first aid kit, including CPR training supplies, and learn how to use everything in it. Should an emergency occur in the home, they will be able to jump into action.
You have likely noticed some significant changes to your grandfather’s behavior and personality already. Dementia is the constellation of symptoms associated with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty with language. In the early stages, this will typically manifest in simple forgetful and clumsy actions that you might have brushed off as a “senior moment.” By the time the illness is significantly advanced, memory loss might be so severe that your grandfather doesn’t remember you or other relatives.
Along with dementia is ataxia, the series of symptoms that relate to loss of muscle control and balance. Motor control will gradually decrease, making your grandfather increasingly reliant on others to help him get around. By the time an Alzheimer’s patient is unable to walk independently, there should be discussion about moving him into a permanent care facility.