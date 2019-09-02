Trouble Getting Your Prescription? Here’s Why You Should Try an Online Consultation Service Instead

Going through the process of scheduling a visit with your primary care physician, making the trip to the appointment, waiting for the doctor to see you, and finally getting your prescription filled can be an extensive process that may not be possible for those with serious or ongoing medical conditions. After all, if your doctor is unable to see you immediately, you can’t go without the prescription you need. If you find yourself in need of a more efficient manner of getting your prescription, you may want to consider online prescription services. The following is a breakdown of what online prescription services are and how they work.
The future of medicine: Telemedicine
There are many reasons why you may need to refill your prescription but don’t have the time or the ability to do so. Perhaps you are out traveling but forgot to bring your pills with you or have just run out of the remainder of your bottle. Maybe you don’t currently have a primary care physician but still need help with your current health issues. Additionally, you may not be able to get an appointment with your doctor without having to wait several weeks before they are available.
As a solution to these common issues, online consultation services have increased in popularity. Not everyone has access to local doctors at the drop of a hat, and while this may be acceptable for individuals who may only need intermittent prescriptions, those who have health problems that require medication need them regularly. By avoiding the office and going to an online source, you won’t have to deal with the physical challenges that often come with healthcare.
How does it work?
The need for speedier access to healthcare has allowed online doctor prescription services to flourish, making it both easier and quicker for you to get the prescriptions you need. All you have to do is jump online and sign up for a consultation, make a prepayment, and fill out a questionnaire regarding your health problems. After a phone screening with a doctor to go through your medical history and your current problems, the doctor will determine whether they can approve the prescription or not. If your doctor approves the prescription, they will then call into a local pharmacy, or e-file for a prescription that you can pick up almost instantly. From the flu to asthma, being able to access important prescription medications at any time without delay is vital.
How can I get started?
Getting started is as simple as finding a reliable service that serves to guide you through the process. One such service that you should consider using is quickrxrefill. Quickrxrefill allows you to go through the process listed above without having to deal with the problems that other platforms will often come with, such as costly membership fees and other hidden charges. All of the medical professionals that operate via the platform are licensed medical doctors in the US and will provide you with the level of care that you would expect from your primary care physician. With them, you can also expect to have access to medications for health problems such as:
- Acne
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Herpes
- High Blood Pressure
- High Cholesterol
- Motion Sickness
- Seasonal Allergies
- Shingles
- Skin Rashes
- Smoking Cessation
- Thyroid Conditions
- Urinary Tract Infections
If you need a prescription medication but don’t want to wait to see a doctor to get it, consider going the online route. By doing so, you can bypass the traditional process and get access to the prescriptions that you need within a much more reasonable timeframe.