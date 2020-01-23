5 Companies That Use Sustainable Packaging

As more and more people are taking a serious look at and interest in the environment and ways we can curb our activities to better protect the environment from destruction, many companies have stepped up to make their products more environmentally friendly.
One of the ways this is being accomplished is through sustainable packaging of products. There is frequent news on the amount of waste and plastics going to landfills and ending up in oceans. Research completed by U.S. Packaging and Wrapping shows that Amazon, Walmart, and Target are the most significant culprits of wasteful packaging, and they are also the three biggest retailers, so there is a clear problem. As societies have become more consumer-driven, countries have struggled to keep up with the amount of waste created.
Here are five companies that have actively worked to reduce waste by taking a new and different approach to product packaging.
Alter Ego
Alter Ego produces nutritious snacks for health-conscious consumers. It has also taken the extra step to ensure their packaging is not negatively impacting the environment. All of the outer boxes they sell their bars and truffles are recyclable cardboard. However, they didn’t stop there. They worked tirelessly with manufacturers to create the first compostable, non-GMO, non-toxic candy wrapper, and stand-up pouch.
The wrappers and pouches are made from renewable, plant-based materials making them environmentally safe and 100% compostable. For consumers that choose to do their own composting, the packaging can be put right into that. For consumers that do not do composting, the packaging will break down on its own among the trash reducing the waste in the landfill naturally
Captain Blankenship
Captain Blankenship is a beauty company working to prevent plastic packaging from making its way to the ocean. They work with a company called Envision to make their packaging out of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastics. Envision works with a wide range of countries to clean plastic from their beaches and waterways to prevent it from making its way to the ocean. That plastic is collected and recycled into new packaging. The method used is tremendous because it is focusing on the plastics that are not otherwise recycled. They are collecting trash and creating a new product with it.
BOSS Foods
BOSS Foods is a snack food company that uses compostable packaging for its products. Similarly to the packaging used by Alter Ego, consumers can choose to add it to their home compost or throw it out with the rest of their trash. The packaging will break down on its own regardless of how it is discarded. Too much of the trash sent to landfills take years to break down if it does at all.
There is a tremendous amount of waste that will never break down, and it is getting harder for countries to find places to keep their trash. Compostable packages do not add to the garbage in the landfills.
Boxed Water
The Boxed Water packaging is made from paper, which is renewable and 100% recyclable. Boxed Water also asserts it is more efficient to ship than plastic bottles, further reducing their carbon footprint. There was a time when there was a push back on the widespread use of water bottles due to the excessive amount of waste. However, water bottles have persisted due to their convenience.
While more people are choosing reusable water bottles, there is still a large market for bottled water due to convenience. Boxed water provides the convenience of boxed water without the environmental impact of plastic waste.
ECOVER
ECOVER sells cleaning products sold in plant plastic bottles. Proprietary to their company, they created plant-sourced plastic bottles made from sugarcane. The sugar cane is sustainably harvested and refined into sugar. It is then fermented and distilled to create ethanol, and then dehydrated to produce ethylene. The ethylene is then polymerized to create a plastic that can be used for packaging cleaning products.
These environmentally-friendly bottles were created under the direction of ECOVER to adhere to the company’s mission to develop environmentally-friendly products.