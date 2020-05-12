Exploring Your Legal Options: The Difference Between Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury and Class Action Law Suits

Individuals who suffer an injury may be eligible to pursue a legal claim for compensation. In this context, injury includes illness caused by a product or by the negligence of another party. Severe injuries may impact a person’s ability to work, perform regular tasks, or even care for themselves. Injured parties may face a permanent disability or require long-term medical treatment.
You may opt to pursue legal action if you have sustained an injury. Navigating the legal system can be stressful. Familiarizing yourself with the different types of suits and when they are used can help you determine your best legal option for pursuing a claim in your case.
What is a medical malpractice suit?
A medical malpractice suit is a lawsuit filed against a healthcare provider. Patients who have suffered due to inadequate or improper medical treatment from a medical professional may have grounds to pursue a medical malpractice suit. Reasons an individual could file a medical malpractice suit include their doctor failing to advise them of medical test results or not referring them for treatment for their condition.
What is a personal injury case?
Individuals who have been unexpectedly injured may file a case against the party responsible for their injuries. They must be able to establish that they sustained an injury due to the negligence or actions of the other party. One reason for an individual to pursue a personal injury case is because they have been hurt in a car accident.
What is a class action lawsuit?
Individuals may pursue a class-action lawsuit because of injuries they have sustained. The basis of a class action suit is not limited to the cause of the injury. Class action suits are pursued when multiple parties pursue a case against the same defendant for the same issue. It is common to see class action suits filed against pharmaceutical companies due to serious side-effects from new medications.
Which is the distinction between medical malpractice and personal injury?
A medical malpractice suit is a type of personal injury claim. The key distinction between these types of cases has to do with who the suit is filed against and the cause of the injury. For example, if your doctor failed to perform a medical procedure correctly you could pursue a medical malpractice suit. You would not file a medical malpractice claim if you were injured because a doctor ran a red light while driving, struck your vehicle, and you were injured.
How does a claim become a class action lawsuit?
Once it is established that there may be multiple parties who have sustained injuries due to the actions of the same defendant, the lawyers can file a motion. For example, medical malpractice, personal injury, and class action legal experts Miller & Zois participated in the motion for all Zantac lawsuit filings to be combined and pursued as one legal case. Zantac can cause stomach cancer and other types of cancer.
How do individuals join a class action lawsuit?
Lawyers pursuing a case due to a product or negligence that caused the injury will consider exposure. Evidence may indicate that anyone who took the same medication or who was exposed to the negligence of the defendant may have experienced injuries and have a case against the defendant. They may advertise to inform potential claimants of the grounds for their case so that those parties can join the suit.
Is there a way to find out if there is a potential issue with a medication?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluates reports of any concerns and takes steps to inform parties who may be impacted when they learn of concerns with a medication. They notify healthcare providers of suspected issues and voluntary recalls. They also post information on their website. For example, they issued warnings about ranitidine (Zantac). They post voluntary recalls made by drug companies. Individuals can access the FDA website to determine if there are any concerns about drugs they have been prescribed.
What happens if a person dies from their injuries?
The decedent’s family may opt to pursue a wrongful death suit against the party responsible for their injury and, ultimately, death. Medical malpractice, personal injury or class action lawsuit may be able to continue if the claimant dies before the case is settled. An attorney who specializes in these claims can advise defendants of their legal options and whether they need to change the nature of the suit or continue with the decedent's case.