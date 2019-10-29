Different Paths to Degrees

Earning a higher degree isn’t easy. It’s not typical, either: Only about one-third of the United States’ adult population holds a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the results of the most recent census. But gaining a degree is much easier and much more typical for some demographics than others. Those with financial and class advantages can take years off and pay steep bills to pursue their education in-person and full-time. For others, time and money are serious obstacles — which can be a real problem in an era when more and more Americans are obtaining college degrees and more and more jobs are requiring them.
Fortunately, the traditional full-time, four-year college path is not the only path to a degree. Today, it’s easier than ever for busy people to earn degrees for less, and at any point in their lives.
Part time and online
Privileged youths living on college campuses aren’t the only faces of higher education anymore. Today, it’s possible to pursue a degree part-time or even from home, thanks to the rise of online universities, low-residency programs, and other nontraditional college formats.
Just as important, these sorts of universities and programs have gained a great deal of respect among hiring managers. Not so long ago, online universities and other nontraditional schools might have stood out (in the wrong way) on a resume — but no more, experts say. Hiring managers like online degrees just fine, and they’re also interested in seeing individual online classes and certifications on job applicants’ resumes.
School at any age
College has long been dominated by young people coming straight from high school. But that norm is being challenged, especially now that working Americans have more opportunities to attend school part-time or online.
You can have a lot of legitimate reasons to wait to attend college, experts tell us. Joining the military, for instance, is a great way to gain real-world experience and build up some financial stability before heading to college. Military training and experience offer real-world lessons that can benefit students inside and outside of the classroom — and some excellent universities recognize this and award class credit for military training. That can make school even more appealing for military veterans, because such credits count towards graduation and could potentially allow a student to graduate early, saving them time and tuition money and putting them on the fast track to a rewarding career.
Embracing your own path
Not everyone approaches their quest for a higher degree in the same way, and there’s real value, experts say, in choosing a nontraditional approach. By following your own path, you could save a great deal of money and avoid student loans that might otherwise limit your financial success later in life. Perhaps you’ll get real-world experience before college that will make you a superior student and set you up on a more efficient path toward the career you truly want. Maybe you’ll attend school part-time while working, improving your resume in two ways at once and enjoying a cost-effective path to your degree. Maybe you’ll wait until you truly know what you want to do with your life and will choose a school based on it excellent reputation in precisely that area. Maybe your nontraditional college path will allow you to live your best life with your family while still making the most of your educational and professional opportunities.
Whatever your path is, embrace it. You don’t have to be life every other person out there looking for a college degree. Modern educational options give you the flexibility to chart your own path forward. You’re going to love where your path takes you.