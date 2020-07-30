How to Open a Restaurant: A Three-Step Guide

Many chefs and entrepreneurs with a culinary background dream of opening up their own restaurant. Owning your own restaurant comes with the freedom to create your own menus, and cultivate a unique space for your patrons and staff. Instead of following the directions of executive chefs and other managers whom you may have worked for, you finally have control of the reins—and you can do whatever you want with your vision. But like most businesses, opening one isn't a simple process. It's time-intensive and can be expensive.
Before you get started, here are some key points to keep in mind when opening a restaurant.
1. Make sure you have a clear vision and business strategy.
To have a clear vision, concept, and brand for your restaurant, it's vital that you do research on what your community already offers and what it's lacking. 60 percent of restaurants don't make it past their first year, and 80 percent go under in five years. To mitigate that risk, do heavy market research and understand what kind of restaurant and concept is actually needed. If your town or city already has too many pizza shops to choose from, does it really need another? On the flip side, maybe your area is filled to the brim with chain restaurants and could benefit from a more niche offering.
Once you've conceptualized your restaurant idea, map out a business plan and secure funding, whether it be from investors or a loan from the bank. It's important to outline your budget for all facets of the business and project what earnings and losses will look like during its first year and on. This includes creating an org chart that provides a detailed understanding of what overhead will look like and what types of marketing you'll need to promote the business.
To truly succeed, you can't just rely on having an amazing menu—your financials need to be rock solid, too. And by the way, it's prudent to form an LLC in order to protect yourself and your personal assets in case the worst happens (bankruptcy, lawsuits, etc.)
2. Choose an optimal location.
With a budget in mind, find a commercial space you can lease that makes sense. A location with a lot of foot traffic is ideal, and the option for parking is equally as important (although this may be difficult in densely populated cities like San Francisco or New York). Be sure that your spot has enough distance from any kind of competition, and most importantly, choose a location that aligns with your target market.
A high-end seafood restaurant in a low-income community, for example, creates the danger of alienating potential customers. A vegetarian, upscale cafe in an affluent neighborhood that's nearby Whole Foods or Starbucks, on the other hand? This is an example of choosing a location based on a target market that is more likely to be aligned with the product you're selling (and it helps that typically more affluent people frequent Whole Foods and Starbucks—brands that complement your restaurant versus posing as competitors).
3. Get the right equipment.
So you have a clear vision, you've written your menus, you've secured funding and feel good about your business roadmap, and you've scored an ideal location for your restaurant. This means you're almost there! But you can't open a restaurant without the best-in-class restaurant equipment for a commercial kitchen. It's important to do your research on the most high-quality restaurant equipment.
One outlet that offers the best equipment and appliances for commercial spaces is Go! Food Service—a restaurant equipment and supply store that offers everything, including refrigerators and freezers (that can hold a huge inventory of food, and fridges especially made for deli displays and baked goods), ovens (with a variety of gas ranges, as well as specialized ovens for pizzas and rotisseries), dishwashers, sinks, and more. To ensure that your restaurant is keeping up with demand, ordering reliable commercial cooking equipment is integral. If you have a very tight budget, Go! Food Service offers restaurant equipment financing; just let them know, and they'll help you purchase all your necessary equipment based on what you can afford.
Once you've checked the three main points off your list, you'll want to start researching restaurant supply chains and design services to ensure you have a reliable way of getting inventory and making sure the interior (and exterior) of your restaurant is aligned with your overall vision (this requires maintenance of course).