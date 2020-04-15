CBD: What Is It, What's It Good For, and How Can You Buy and Use It?

An Introduction to CBD
As you might already be aware, CBD comes from the marijuana plant. It's one of more than 100 different "cannabinoids," which are compounds within the marijuana plant that affect users—essentially the "active ingredients" in the marijuana, or hemp, plant.
Not all cannabinoids contribute to marijuana's famous high. In fact, just one cannabinoid is primarily responsible: THC. We call this compound "psychoactive" because of how it affects the mind. CBD is not psychoactive, and it can be extracted from marijuana—leaving behind a pure product that won't get users high.
CBD doesn't have to be extracted only after the marijuana plant has grown. Thanks to different strains (and the ways in which experts have been able to develop and cultivate those strains), it is now possible to grow CBD flower (plant material) without significant THC content.
How CBD Could Help You
We've talked about where CBD comes from and how it is extracted, but we haven't said much about why it's suddenly so popular. Why are CBD-rich hemp flowers and other CBD products becoming so mainstream? The answer is that CBD has health benefits.
Research suggests that this compound can help with a variety of medical conditions, including anxiety, nausea, and symptoms of cancer and related illnesses. To have these effects, it must be taken in the proper doses (a gram may not be enough, depending on what sort of product you're using). But the effects do seem to be real, and research is still uncovering new ways in which CBD can help its users.
Acquiring and Using CBD
The most famous hemp plant products are, for the most part, not legal in states without legal marijuana. The problem is THC. The drug marijuana remains illegal on the federal level (despite the fact that federal agencies like the CDC and FDA don't have much to say regarding any supposed dangers associated with marijuana use), and that keeps most states from permitting the manufacture, sale, and distribution of marijuana-adjacent products.
But CBD is an exception. Remember, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means that it won't get users high on its own. That means that it's essentially just a health supplement, not a "drug" in the way that a regular hemp flower might be. (Hemp is the marijuana plant; technically, hemp flower becomes "marijuana" when it is dried out and prepared for smoking.) De facto legal in many states, CBD is widely available even in places where hemp plants, hemp flower, THC oils and edibles, and other marijuana products are not.
Using CBD is a breeze because the product comes in many forms. There is CBD flower, of course, which is THC-free hemp flower. But there are also processed products like edibles, vape oils, and tinctures.
Any of these methods will work for ingesting CBD, and they are all quite safe. With that said, experts do recommend a little caution regarding vape products. Ever since the first case of e-cigarette injury, experts have been keeping an eye on vaping illness and considering the possibility that the high demand for vape products presents a danger. Lung injury cases are still pretty rare, but they do happen. The good news is that many such cases have been associated with bootleg products, meaning that it is likely still quite safe to buy a natural product from a reliable, brand-name distributor. There is some evidence that Vitamin E Acetate is the culprit, and Vitamin E Acetate is associated mainly with THC (not CBD) products.
However, there are other possible causes. If cases of lung illness associated with vaping concern you, just avoid the use of e-cigarette products and consider edibles or another method for ingesting CBD.
Using CBD regularly could help you deal with various health conditions. It could help you battle anxiety, reduce pain and nausea, and deal with a serious condition like cancer or a related illness. With CBD flower so readily available, there's no reason not to try it out today.