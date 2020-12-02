Christmas Gift Ideas for Dad

While it may seem hard to believe, the holidays are coming up fast; so it's time to make your shopping list and check it twice. With all of the shopping that you're about to do, it can seem overwhelming to adequately prepare, especially for those people who are a bit tricky to shop for. One example of this is our dads. Why does it always seem for some reason that our dads never want anything specific for the holidays? But we know you still want to get them something, so here are some gift ideas for those father figures in your life.
A fancy watch.
Dads don't always like to be super fancy, but there is one fancy item that they are guaranteed to wear–a wristwatch! They will always find an excuse to wear a nice watch, so make sure to invest in one that can go with any outfit. Head to the closest watchmaker and take a look at a few different options, including a leather band with a simple watch face, or a sterling silver aviator's watch with gears and gadgets. But no matter what option you choose, make sure to find a watch repair location nearby in case of any mishaps. To find one in your local area, all you have to do is a Google search with your city; e.g. "watch repair Baltimore."
A fun cooking appliance.
Does your dad like to cook and play around in the kitchen? If so, make his Christmas day quite special by gifting him a unique cooking or baking appliance that will help him with his culinary adventures. For example, a breakfast sandwich maker, a cast-iron skillet, a food processor, or an air fryer are all great options.
CBD oil
CBD has made a lot of headway in the past few years as a treatment alternative for tons of ailments; inflammation in the body, chronic stress, panic attacks, anxiety disorders, and PTSD, to name a few. But how does it work? The answer is simple; CBD mimics the body's endocannabinoid system and offers anti-inflammatory support. It is derived from the hemp plant but does not contain any THC that is found in marijuana, so there is no risk of feeling high or intoxicated. The best part is that CBD comes in many different forms like oil, gummies, terpenes, or even scented lotions for topical use. Most individuals have found that using CBD for stress during this pandemic makes it easier to cope with an over-active mind on a daily basis.
An intricate whiskey decanter
Does your father like his whiskey or other spirits? Why not gift them a fancy decanter so that they can not only show off their drink, but have easy access whenever they'd like a treat. Go the extra mile and add a bottle of his favorite drink as well as some engraved glasses to make it a complete set. With a gift like this, you'll be celebrating with libations for the entire holiday season.
Luxury skincare and shave set
Dads need to take care of their skin too! If your dad regularly shaves, consider getting him a shaving kit, or even a subscription box that delivers a new razor, shaving cream, and aftershave to their doorstep every month or so. In addition, consider grabbing some skincare basics for them to use. Any dad can benefit from using an exfoliator, a cleanser, a moisturizer, and maybe even beard oil. Just make sure to give them the steps of how to use everything if they are new to skincare, so they can use everything properly!
With these gift ideas, your dad is sure to feel surprised and showered with love on Christmas morning!