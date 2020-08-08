Types of Hail: When to Call in a Roofing Expert

If you've ever been through a Denver hailstorm, you likely know just how destructive it can be. They seem to happen in a flash and sometimes, it feels like they arrive with little-to-no warning. As a homeowner, it's important you understand different types of hail, roof damage caused by wind damage versus roof problems caused by hail, and when it's the right time to find a roofing contractor to assess your property.
Recently experienced a hailstorm and wondering where to start next? Here are a few things to keep in mind before contacting your insurance company or a roofing contractor.
Different Types of Hail
Whether you're in Greeley, Fort Collins, Lone Tree, or Highlands Ranch, you're equally susceptible to some of Colorado's temperamental weather. It's a good idea to be able to distinguish types of hail and the damage potential they have.
Ice prisms: These are very rare and tend to look like needles. They have low damage potential.
Snow pellets: These are typically spherical or conical in shape and often bounce after hitting a surface. They happen much more frequently than ice prisms but they still don't tend to do a lot of damage.
Ice pellets: More frequent than snow pellets, ice pellets are often irregular in shape, though they can be spherical. They can cause some damage to your roof.
Large hail: When ice pellets are larger than five millimeters, they're referred to as large hail. Large hail typically falls in separate chunks but can even cluster together. This is another rare hail type, but it can damage a flat roof, a new roof, and knock shingles off.
While hail is a big perpetrator of many roof damages, contractors also know from years of experience that heavy snow accumulation can impact many roof systems, even those made with quality materials. Since residential roofing is often done a bit differently than the roofing needs of a business owner, it's important to talk to customer service about the exact weather conditions you've experienced. A roofing company will be able to assess the damages quickly and efficiently. So, when do you call the contractors?
Finding the Best Roofing Company
There are many roofing companies in Colorado. Finding the right full-service roofing contractor is sometimes as simple as an online search but you'll want to do some vetting first. Take a look at the contractors' Better Business Bureau page. A Better Business Bureau listing can provide customer reviews, common complaints, and price ranges. Remember that residential roof repair is different from what's needed for commercial building owners.
Also, look for contractors that offer free inspections. Many of Colorado's elite roofing professionals do but there are some who have started to charge premium prices simply for the inspection. Especially if you wind up needing a new roof, you won't want to pay for multiple inspections on top of such a hefty expense.
It's always a good idea to talk to your neighbors, friends, family, and colleagues to ask for referrals. Even if you have friends down in Colorado Springs and you're in Denver, they may know a contractor who's willing to travel. Word-of-mouth referrals are a great way to build a working relationship with a roofing contractor.
Staying Patient
Roof repairs are never fun to navigate. They can impact your quality of life and a damaged roof may even mean you need to vacate your home for a time. Don't rush when finding a contractor. Otherwise, you may choose one that doesn't do a superior job. Staying as patient as possible will ensure you're making level-headed decisions when assessing hail damage and finding a roofing company. It can be a slow process but it's worth it to get things done correctly the first time.