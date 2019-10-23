How to Financially Plan for Death

It’s natural to put off planning financially for death. You assume you’ll have plenty of time to deal with these issues before you fall ill or get older. While this is natural, it’s not realistic.
Unfortunately, accidents and illness can take anyone before they expect it. It’s unpleasant to think about but a little easier to bear when you know you’re financially prepared.
Powers of attorney
Everyone must name both financial and medical powers of attorney. These can be different people or the same person, and they don’t have to actually be attorneys. You’re simply making certain people your designated representatives if you ever become unable to make decisions for yourself.
Medical power of attorney gives someone power to make decisions about your medical care. Financial power of attorney should go to the person you want to take care of your financial affairs if you suddenly become incapacitated.
Whether these are several people or just one, be sure to talk with them both about what you want. Remember that they are tasked with following your wishes and doing what they know you would want done. The more you communicate, the easier you make it for them.
Creating a will
The other basic you must do early is make a will. Your will allows you to state in writing how you want your estate divided, how you want your spouse and/or children cared for after your death, and who is in charge of dealing with your estate.
A will also allows you to make specific gifts. If you want a particularly friend or family member to get something in particular, like a necklace you wear all the time, your Bible, a financial gift, or anything else you can imagine, you can specify it in your will.
The provisions of your will should be in line with your larger life financial strategy. While you can make a will on your own, the smarter move is always to make it part of what you do with your financial planners. Financial Planning takes into account end-of-life issues as well as retirement plans, provision for children, and everything else to do with your assets.
Clear your debts
Many of us worry about leaving debts behind that will make things difficult for our loved ones. If you still have a mortgage on your home, your family may be forced to leave if you die suddenly and they can’t pay it off. In some cases, having a life insurance policy can give you peace of mind.
In other cases, selling a life insurance policy with americanlifefund.com will be the better choice. If you sell your life insurance policy, you can pay off high-interest debts or mortgages quickly, clear medical debts, or prepay for a funeral and burial so you can rest easy knowing that’s one less thing on your family’s mind during an already hard time.
Stay organized
All the financial planning in the world won’t make things easier if you or your loved once can’t find important papers, receipts, and records when needed. Keep a safe deposit box, fireproof home safe, or electronic document storage plan for all your crucial papers.
Remember that you need to store more than just your will. You should also include:
- Contact information for your legal or financial planners
- All documents related to insurance, bank accounts, and investments
- Information loved ones might need, like home security system codes
- Personal information on your credits cards so autopay can be stopped
- Deeds to all property you own
- Receipts for major purchases
- Tax records
Don’t be afraid to get your financial plans in order. It’s the responsible thing to do, and once it’s done, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ve provided for yourself and your family.