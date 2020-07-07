Is Telehealth the Future?

Telehealth has become more and more popular as people are asked to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and therapists have been able to consult with patients digitally, by video or phone call, and the efficacy of this practice is undeniable.
For doctor's offices, the risk of spreading disease is lowered as fewer people enter the office and patients can still receive valuable treatment. For those who engaged in therapy every week, appointments weren't interrupted by the need to social distance. Telehealth may be here to stay, but what would that mean for the future?
Insurance will cover telehealth services.
Many insurances already cover a variety of telehealth services and as the form of treatment grows in popularity, the amount of coverage is sure to grow. Younger people see the many benefits of telemedicine: convenience, no need to travel, limited time commitment, and much more. Many insurance companies are adding coverage for telehealth services, which means patients will have no reason not to take advantage of the services.
Health funds are deciding what they will and will not cover, so compare health insurance with iSelect. The right health care will make it easier to stay healthy, and when telehealth is covered by your insurance provider, you're able to take advantage of medical treatment wherever you are. This brings health care to people in rural communities or those who are unable to leave the home. If the popularity of telehealth continues to grow, more insurance companies will cover these services.
Telehealth makes therapy possible for more people.
Telehealth is more than just check-ins with the doctor. You can form an amazing relationship with a therapist through telehealth sessions. 54% of people with mental health needs do not seek treatment. This could be due to the stigma that surrounds mental health treatment or the inability to access high-quality therapy. With telehealth, you can work with a great therapist no matter where you live.
WithTherapy will help you find the right person for you. You can have a personalized list of experts at your fingertips in no time. No matter your needs, therapy will help you learn how to cope with your current situation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling isolated, depressed, and anxious. A licensed therapist will help you learn how to handle these stressors and feelings. You'll discuss your needs and work together to improve your overall mental health. With telehealth, more and more people can get the help they deserve.
Telehealth includes training, meetings, and education.
Telehealth isn't just for appointments with the doctor or therapist. Telemedicine is the term for these visits, while telehealth encompasses more than clinical services. Providers and hospital administrators can also use digital services to provide training, hold meetings, and offer continuing medical education (CME).
By digitizing these services, medical providers can spend less time at meetings and more time with patients. They'll be able to join a training from anywhere, which also gives them more access to knowledge from around the world. Doctors and other providers will be able to quickly learn their CME credits and not have to worry about taking a day off from seeing patients. Telehealth gives everyone more opportunities and the convenience of accessing these services digitally makes it easy to see why telehealth is on the rise.
Telehealth has grown more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still unclear if this will have lasting repercussions. There are certainly countless benefits to engaging with telehealth and both patients and providers may begin to demand an increase in telehealth services and coverage. If you're interested in engaging with a therapist or doctor digitally, find an insurance company that covers this service.